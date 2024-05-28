Lundqvist talks Rangers playoff run in Q&A with NHL.com

Henrik Lundqvist is enjoying the New York Rangers’ ride in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, albeit in a much different way than he had become accustomed to for 15 years.

The former Rangers goalie, whose No. 30 hangs in the rafters at Madison Square Garden, is a full-time analyst, splitting his time in the Eastern Conference Final between New York and his duties with the MSG Networks pregame and postgame shows, and in Atlanta for TNT's studio show.

And for the first and second periods of New York's home games against the Florida Panthers, Lundqvist was in the stands, in one of his fashionable gameday suits, watching from near center ice, just a few rows up from the Rangers bench.

His wife and two daughters joined him for Game 2, when he sat next to Kenan Thompson from “Saturday Night Live.” The Garden crowd roared for him, chanting "Hen-REEK, Hen-REEK, He n-REEK," when he was shown on the scoreboard.

The Rangers won that game, 2-1. They also won 5-4 in overtime of Game 3 on Sunday. They lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 going into Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"It's been a lot of hockey, but this is the best time of the year," Lundqvist told NHL.com. "It's more fun to play and it's more fun to watch when every play matters. I think fans enjoy it too. Of course there's moments you wish you were still out there. It's fun to be a part of, but I do enjoy watching it."

Lundqvist offered more of his thoughts on the Rangers and goalie Igor Shesterkin in a phone conversation with NHL.com just after landing in Atlanta on Monday, when he joined the panel on TNT's studio show for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers.