Wheeler returns for Rangers in Game 4 in Eastern Final

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Blake Wheeler returned for the New York Rangers for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Wheeler, who had not played since sustaining a lower-body injury on Feb. 15, moved into the lineup in place of Filip Chytil, who was a healthy scratch. The 37-year-old skated at left wing on the fourth line with Barclay Goodrow and Matt Rempe in warmups.

The Rangers lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.

"That's kind of been my goal the whole time since I got hurt, to be an option and be available again," Wheeler said before the conference final began. "It's in the coaches' hands from there, but our group has done such a great job. I'm ready in any capacity I can help out."

Wheeler has been a full participant in practice since he was cleared for contact on May 13. He previously started skating on his own on April 19 and eventually joined practices in a red noncontact jersey before being cleared for contact.

"His work ethic has been incredible," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday. "The commitment that he made to come back from such an injury has been amazing to watch. His drive and his motivation, it's all been to give himself a chance and an opportunity to play games. Now that he's back, and this is not far off from where we were with other players that were off significantly, we want to make sure when they do come back they're also effective inside the game. Every day he's working hard, really hard to get back to where he was prior to the injury, and there's been significant strides with that."

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said before the series began that he was hoping Wheeler would get a chance to play.

Maurice and Wheeler were together with the Winnipeg Jets for parts of nine seasons from 2014-21.

"One of my first games we're in Dallas and he got hit into the door on his shoulder blade and he crawled down the [tunnel]," Maurice said. "There's about five minutes left to go in the game. My trainer kind of gives me one of these (he's not coming back motions). Two and a half minutes later he's back. 'How is he back on the bench,' [I said] to the trainer. 'I have absolutely no idea,' [he said] to me. And he went out and played. I just said, 'You good?' He didn't say it, he just kind of shook his head. He nodded. He went out and closed the game out for us. So, he's a tough man. I've seen him play with a flu that, I mean, I don't know how he got through the game. So, inspirational leader in that part, tough as nails, and if there is a rehab program, if there's some work to be done for him to get healthier, better, faster, he's done it. He's wired right into that body and all the things that he can do."

Chytil played in the first three games of the conference final, including the previous two on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Jack Roslovic, who had been on the top line prior to the past two games, started Game 4 back on that line with Zibanejad and Kreider.

New York is attempting to manage Chytil's usage after the 24-year-old missed more than six months with an upper-body injury he sustained Nov. 2.

He returned to the lineup in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes on May 9. However, he did not play in Game 4 because of an illness, and he also didn't play in Games 5 and 6 even though he was skating in practice and at morning skates.