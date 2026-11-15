Rangers’ first game 100 years ago was night to remember in New York, NHL

“The chief attraction will be Katie Schmidt’s ice ballet direct from the Winter Garden, Berlin, and her 12 internationally famous ice ballet dancers who will render a specially composed theme for the occasion. Miss Schmidt will be supported by Frieda Peterson, the Scandinavian champion, as well as Hans Witte, of Berlin, the only male member of the group and known as the ‘ironman’ of the ice.”

Future Shrine Circus bandleader Joe Basile’s 30-piece orchestra was booked to support the ice ballet, but the musical spotlight was stolen by the 126-piece West Point Cadet Orchestra, “a great concession as this orchestra isn’t usually permitted to leave West Point for outside engagements, this privilege being secured through the courtesy of Brig. Gen. March B. Stewart,” the Journal reported.

Amid all the pomp and ceremony was 60 minutes of spirited hockey that included a third-period scrap/fencing duel between the Maroons’ Bill Phillips and the Rangers’ Frank Boucher, “both players using the hickory,” the Montreal Gazette reported.

Referee Lou Marsh sent both off with majors and $15 fines, by night’s end having assessed 25 penalty minutes to the visitors, 17 to the Rangers. A game-high eight was sentenced to Maroons center Nels Stewart.

In the Daily Times, Wood was pounding his Rangers-opener typewriter in playoff form.

“To say that the New York Rangers, second metropolitan entry in the National Hockey League, were in mid-season swing against the Montreal Maroons on the Garden ice is not the hackneyed bit of bunk usually applied to all early schedule victories in any line of endeavor,” he wrote of Patrick’s “professional puck chasers.”

“The score doesn’t begin to tell the story,” Wood continued. “The Rangers outplayed, outskated, outsticked and outroughed the Canadians through every minute and by as wide a margin of superiority as the imagination will allow.”