Save of the Season? Korpisalo ditches stick, dives for save

Rangers goalie shows off agility, uses glove to rob Parekh of wraparound goal

NYR@CGY: Korpisalo drops his stick, makes brilliant save

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Joonas Korpisalo had to make a split-second decision: Stick or no stick?

The New York Rangers goalie chose no stick, so he tossed his twig and dove across the crease to make an impressive save with his glove.

Early in the first period of Wednesday’s matchup between the Rangers and the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Korpisalo robbed Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh of what would’ve been a beautiful goal.

As Parekh made his push towards the net, deking multiple defenders on his way, he skated behind the goal and had an open look at a wraparound with Korpisalo set up on the far side of the crease.

But Korpisalo recognized Parekh’s move around the back of the net, dropped his stick, and used his freed glove to swat the puck out of harms way.

Had it not been for Korpisalo’s save, we could’ve just as easily listed Parekh’s effort as a Goal of the Season candidate.

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