Pastrnak has hat trick, assist to help Bruins spoil Miller's return to Rangers

J.T. Miller scored twice in his return to the Rangers. New York reacquired the forward in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday along with defenseman Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington. The Canucks received forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Miller, 31, played six seasons for the Rangers (2012-18) after they selected him in the first round (No. 15) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Miller, who will represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off being held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, played his 342nd regular-season game with New York and first since Feb. 25, 2018. He played on a line with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad on Saturday.

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Poitras and Brad Marchand each had two assists for the Bruins (26-22-6). Pastrnak extended his point streak to 10 games (10 goals, 13 assists), and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

Jonny Brodzinski scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 18 saves for the Rangers (24-23-4), who have lost three in a row.

Charlie McAvoy gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:21 of the first period, two seconds after their two-man advantage expired. His one-timer from the left face-off circle beat Shesterkin under the crossbar.

Miller tied it at 1-1 at 10:55. Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo attempted to clear the puck along the boards when Panarin redirected it toward Miller, who was alone in the slot and scored with a one-timer to the glove side.

Pastrnak gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 17:09. Poitras collected a loose puck behind New York’s net and quickly fed Pastrnak in front, where he beat Shesterkin to the glove side.

Charlie Coyle made it 3-1 at 3:39 of the second period by redirecting an Andrew Peeke point shot.

Zacha’s power-play goal pushed it to 4-1 at 17:10.

Miller cut it to 4-2 with his second of the game, a power-play goal 35 seconds into the third period.

Pastrnak then made it 5-2 at 1:21 with a one-timer from the high slot.

The Rangers pulled within 5-3 at 10:47 on Brodzinski’s tip from the slot, and Pastrnak completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 16:38 for the 6-3 final.