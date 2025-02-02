Miller 'very excited, very happy' to be reunited with Trocheck, Rangers

BOSTON -- Early on Saturday morning, after all the phone calls had been made and the deal finalized, New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck took to Instagram. The picture he posted was old, faded, with a tiny No. 88 Trocheck and a tiny No. 10 J.T. Miller heading one after the other onto a long-ago hockey bench on a long-ago team.

Let’s go @nyrangers, Trocheck wrote.

Hours later, they would inhabit the same bench again. This time in the NHL.

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Trocheck said, of getting word on Friday night that Miller had been traded from the Vancouver Canucks to his Rangers. “I think this had been a pipe dream for -- 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the League around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh. Our kids are really close.”

He broke off, as the tears welled up.

“I’m sorry,” he said, voice breaking. “This is embarrassing. But we’ve been talking about it forever. It means a lot. It’s just a cool experience to be able to play with your best friend in the NHL.”

Miller had arrived in Boston around 3 a.m. on Saturday, off a flight from Dallas, where his Canucks had been set to face the Dallas Stars on Friday. Instead of playing in that game, Miller was off to rejoin the team that drafted him No. 15 in the 2011 NHL Draft and for which he’d played his first six seasons in the NHL.

The Rangers acquired Miller on Friday for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, which is top-13 protected, transferring to 2026 if the pick is in the top 13. The Rangers received Erik Brannstrom and Jackson Dorrington in the deal as well.

It was a whirlwind of a day for Miller, who scored two of the three Rangers goals in a 6-3 loss to the Bruins, marking the team’s third consecutive defeat after two straight wins.

“It’s kind of like a numb feeling,” Miller said. “Very excited, very happy. It was a big game today, for the team. I’m starting to realize that when I got here. A hard-fought game. But definitely been a long 24 hours.”

Miller re-introduced himself to the team and the scattered Rangers jersey-clad fans almost immediately. At 10:55 of the first period, with the Rangers down 1-0, Miller found himself in exactly the right place at exactly the right time when an Artemi Panarin forecheck forced a clear attempt by Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo to instead bounce to the slot. Miller one-timed the puck from the edge of the left circle past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman for his first goal for the Rangers in almost seven years, since Feb. 25, 2018, the day before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning.