Pastrnak leads 3 Stars of the Month for January

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak, Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of January presented by GEICO.
FIRST STAR – DAVID PASTRNAK, RW, BOSTON BRUINS
Pastrnak topped the NHL in goals (t-11) and points (24) across 14 games (11-13—24) to help the Bruins (25-22-6, 56 points) earn standings points in half of their January contests (5-7-2). Pastrnak, who factored on 58.5 percent of Boston’s total goals during the month (24 of 41), also ranked among the January leaders in even-strength goals (1st; 9), even-strength points (1st; 18), shots on goal (3rd; 59), even-strength assists (t-3rd; 9) and assists (t-4th; 13). He found the score sheet in all but two of his 14 appearances, notching eight multi-point performances and closing the month with assists in a career-best nine straight games (Jan. 11-30: 7-12—19). Pastrnak’s 24 points matched a career high for any calendar month (also October 2019: 12-12—24 in 12 GP) and marked the most by a Bruins player since April 2021, when Brad Marchand registered 14-10—24 in 17 contests. The 28-year-old Pastrnak paces Boston in goals (24), assists (37) and points (61) through 53 total games this season, compiling 21 more points than his next-closest teammate (Marchand: 19-21—40 in 53 GP). Pastrnak also sits among the 2024-25 NHL leaders in shots on goal (1st; 215), even-strength points (t-3rd; 47), even-strength assists (t-5th; 29), points (9th; 61), goals (t-11th; 24) and even-strength goals (t-13th; 18).
SECOND STAR – LOGAN THOMPSON, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Thompson went 8-0-1 with a 1.48 goals-against average, .947 save percentage and two shutouts in nine appearances as the Capitals (34-11-6, 74 points) completed a 9-1-4 January to create a six-point cushion atop the Eastern Conference. Thompson yielded two or fewer goals in seven of his nine games, including each of his last six to end the month (Jan. 11-28: 6-0-0, 0.83 GAA, .969 SV%, 2 SO). He earned consecutive shutouts Jan. 14 vs. ANA (19 SV) and Jan. 16 at OTT (24 SV), totaling a career-high 198:22 shutout sequence from Jan. 11-18 that ranked third in franchise history behind just Pat Riggin (203:52 in 1983-84) and Jim Carey (200:04 in 1995-96). The 27-year-old Thompson, who signed a six-year contract extension with Washington on Jan. 27, stretched his overall point streak to 12 contests dating to Dec. 22 (11-0-1, 1.45 GAA, .949 SV%, 2 SO) – the fifth-longest in Capitals history. He owns a 23-2-3 record in 28 total appearances this season, placing among the League leaders (minimum: 17 GP) in save percentage (1st; .927), goals-against average (2nd; 2.05) and wins (3rd; 23). Only one goaltender in NHL history has required fewer games to reach 23 victories in a season: Tiny Thompson in 1929-30 (23-4-0 in 27 GP w/ BOS).
THIRD STAR – ZACH WERENSKI, D, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Werenski produced 6-11—17 and a +9 rating in 14 contests to lift the Blue Jackets (26-19-7, 59 points) into the first Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference via a 10-3-1 month. Werenski, who placed second among all skaters (forwards and defensemen) in both total (392:18) and average (28:01) time on ice, ranked among the leading January blueliners in even-strength goals (1st; 6), even-strength assists (1st; 10), even-strength points (1st; 16), shots on goal (1st; 52), points (t-1st; 17), goals (t-2nd; 6), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 2), assists (t-3rd; 11) and plus/minus (t-4th; +9). He registered points in 11 of his 14 outings, including five multi-point performances, and notched an even or better plus/minus rating 11 times. Werenski finished the month on a five-game point streak (Jan. 22-31: 2-4—6), punctuated by his seventh career overtime goal (all w/ CBJ) Jan. 31 at UTA. The 27-year-old Werenski, who is slated to represent the United States at February’s 4 Nations Face-Off, sits among the top defensemen in total time on ice (1st; 1,395:23), game-winning goals (1st; 4), shots on goal (1st; 197), overtime goals (t-1st; 2), goals (2nd; 17), assists (2nd; 40) and points (3rd; 57) through 52 total appearances this season.
FOURTH STAR – ALLISON HENDREX, DALLAS STARS FAN
GEICO and the NHL are bringing you the “NHL Fourth Star presented by GEICO,” a fan appreciation program that recognizes one dedicated hockey fan alongside the NHL’s monthly “Three Stars” players. January’s “Fourth Star” is longtime Dallas fan Allison Hendrex, who has traveled to 22 arenas to support the team on the road and even wore a custom Stars jersey at her wedding reception. Click here to watch a video that showcases the passion and energy Allison brings to every game to provide her team with a “Fan Advantage.”