Pastrnak leads 3 Stars of the Month for January

SECOND STAR – LOGAN THOMPSON, G, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Thompson went 8-0-1 with a 1.48 goals-against average, .947 save percentage and two shutouts in nine appearances as the Capitals (34-11-6, 74 points) completed a 9-1-4 January to create a six-point cushion atop the Eastern Conference. Thompson yielded two or fewer goals in seven of his nine games, including each of his last six to end the month (Jan. 11-28: 6-0-0, 0.83 GAA, .969 SV%, 2 SO). He earned consecutive shutouts Jan. 14 vs. ANA (19 SV) and Jan. 16 at OTT (24 SV), totaling a career-high 198:22 shutout sequence from Jan. 11-18 that ranked third in franchise history behind just Pat Riggin (203:52 in 1983-84) and Jim Carey (200:04 in 1995-96). The 27-year-old Thompson, who signed a six-year contract extension with Washington on Jan. 27, stretched his overall point streak to 12 contests dating to Dec. 22 (11-0-1, 1.45 GAA, .949 SV%, 2 SO) – the fifth-longest in Capitals history. He owns a 23-2-3 record in 28 total appearances this season, placing among the League leaders (minimum: 17 GP) in save percentage (1st; .927), goals-against average (2nd; 2.05) and wins (3rd; 23). Only one goaltender in NHL history has required fewer games to reach 23 victories in a season: Tiny Thompson in 1929-30 (23-4-0 in 27 GP w/ BOS).