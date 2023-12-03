Sorokin makes 43 saves, Islanders hold off Panthers

Gauthier has goal, assist for New York, which is outshot 19-6 in 3rd period

Recap: Islanders at Panthers 12.2.23

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Ilya Sorokin made 43 saves, including 18 in the third period, and the New York Islanders defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Julien Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson each had two assists for the Islanders (10-7-6).

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves for the Panthers (14-8-2), who lost their third straight home game.

The Islanders played without top-line center Mathew Barzal because of an illness.

Anders Lee gave New York a 1-0 lead on the power play at 12:36 of the first period. He scored between his legs in front off a no-look pass by Kyle Palmieri from low in the right face-off circle.

Sam Reinhart tied it 1-1 at 13:42 on a one-timer at the left side of the net.

Pierre Engvall put the Islanders back in front 2-1 at 4:37 of the second period on the rebound of an Alexander Romanov shot. Simon Holmstrom pushed it to 3-1 at 9:12 on a rebound after Stolarz made a pad save on Gauthier.

Matthew Tkachuk cut it to 3-2 at 13:14 with his first goal in 11 games, scoring with a wrist shot from high in the right circle after Verhaeghe fed him out of the corner.

Gauthier extended the lead to 4-2 at 3:43 of the third period. He scored from the top of the right circle off a face-off win by Horvat.

It was Gauthier’s first goal for the Islanders in his sixth game with them.

Verhaeghe scored on a rebound at 9:36 for the 4-3 final.

