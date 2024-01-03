MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Islanders

Devon Toews tied it 1-1 at 6:11 with a shot from the high slot that deflected in off Mike Reilly.

Nelson put the Islanders back in front 2-1 at 19:28 of the first with a power-play goal. He split Makar and Toews on his entry into the offensive zone before shooting five-hole on Georgiev.

Simon Holmstrom extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:09 of the second period with a wrist shot glove side from the top of the right circle.

“A point is good to build on. We obviously wanted two tonight and were in a position, but tough game tonight, and I thought our guys grinded,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "They had a lot of zone time. I think we did a really good job of keeping them to the outside.”

Nichushkin cut the lead to 3-2 shortly after a power play expired at 4:18. Sorokin made the initial save on Girard, but the rebound hit off Nichushkin, who knocked the puck into the open net.

“Down a goal, down two goals, those guys are going to see a lot of ice time,” Bednar said. “If we get down, I'm going to go with the guys that I think can help us, try to get us back to square.”

Drouin tied it 3-3 at 8:24 with a half slap shot over Sorokin's right shoulder from the high slot.

“He's earned his trust because he's playing the game the right way with and without the puck,” Bednar said. “He's doing all the right things away from the puck. So, I trust to put him out in all types of situations up or down, and he's playing well. He's helping us create offensive opportunities for himself, for his linemates, power play. I mean, he's doing a lot for us right now.”

Alexander Romanov responded for New York to make it 4-3 at 10:18 of the second. His one-timer from the left point redirected five-hole off the skate of Jack Johnson.

Nichushkin tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 12:21 of the third period. Makar broke his stick on a slap shot at the point, but the puck went right to MacKinnon, who quickly passed it in front to Nichushkin for a tap in.

“He's a beast, and it's fun just to watch him play. He's so big and powerful,” MacKinnon said. “Even to draw that penalty at the end was unreal. It's huge. I mean, you have a 4-on-3 for almost two minutes, (you're) probably going to score. So, awesome job by [Nichushkin].”