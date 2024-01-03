DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal 32 seconds into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 5-4 win against the New York Islanders at Ball Arena on Tuesday.
MacKinnon's OT goal lifts Avalanche past Islanders
Scores on power play at 32 seconds; Varlamov leaves in 1st with injury for New York
MacKinnon, who also had two assists, won it with a one-timer from the left circle. He has 43 points (16 goals, 27 assists) during a season-opening 20-game home point streak.
“I thought we were outplaying them the whole night and got some huge goals from a lot of different guys,” MacKinnon said. “It was a full team effort tonight, for sure.”
Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals, Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist, and Cale Makar had three assists for the Avalanche (24-11-3), who have won three in a row and are 5-0-1 in their past six. Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves, and Mikko Rantanen had two assists.
“We wanted to sort of repeat the third period from the other night (a 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday), and part of that is shooting the puck and part of that is getting multiple players to the net front to battle for screens, tips, rebounds, etc.,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "[Nichushkin] was the first guy going there, and he got rewarded twice for it tonight, one even strength and the one at the end of the game, and then even to draw the penalty at the end of the game. He's just driving his legs and taking it into seams, and he was awesome tonight.”
Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (17-10-10), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Semyon Varlamov allowed one goal on 12 shots before leaving in the first period with an undisclosed injury. He was replaced by Ilya Sorokin, who made 23 saves.
“I thought there was moments when we probably could have got two (points), but we have to understand, as a group collectively, about managing the puck better,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “It's that simple. Put ourselves in some situations that we don't and can't continue to put ourselves in. But the effort was there.”
Pierre Engvall gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:39 of the first period. Nelson’s pass jumped over the stick of Samuel Girard in the neutral zone, allowing Engvall to skate in on a breakaway and beat Georgiev five-hole.
“I think we played a pretty good game,” Engvall said. “Did a lot of good things out there, but obviously we're not happy with the way the game ended there.”
Devon Toews tied it 1-1 at 6:11 with a shot from the high slot that deflected in off Mike Reilly.
Nelson put the Islanders back in front 2-1 at 19:28 of the first with a power-play goal. He split Makar and Toews on his entry into the offensive zone before shooting five-hole on Georgiev.
Simon Holmstrom extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:09 of the second period with a wrist shot glove side from the top of the right circle.
“A point is good to build on. We obviously wanted two tonight and were in a position, but tough game tonight, and I thought our guys grinded,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "They had a lot of zone time. I think we did a really good job of keeping them to the outside.”
Nichushkin cut the lead to 3-2 shortly after a power play expired at 4:18. Sorokin made the initial save on Girard, but the rebound hit off Nichushkin, who knocked the puck into the open net.
“Down a goal, down two goals, those guys are going to see a lot of ice time,” Bednar said. “If we get down, I'm going to go with the guys that I think can help us, try to get us back to square.”
Drouin tied it 3-3 at 8:24 with a half slap shot over Sorokin's right shoulder from the high slot.
“He's earned his trust because he's playing the game the right way with and without the puck,” Bednar said. “He's doing all the right things away from the puck. So, I trust to put him out in all types of situations up or down, and he's playing well. He's helping us create offensive opportunities for himself, for his linemates, power play. I mean, he's doing a lot for us right now.”
Alexander Romanov responded for New York to make it 4-3 at 10:18 of the second. His one-timer from the left point redirected five-hole off the skate of Jack Johnson.
Nichushkin tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 12:21 of the third period. Makar broke his stick on a slap shot at the point, but the puck went right to MacKinnon, who quickly passed it in front to Nichushkin for a tap in.
“He's a beast, and it's fun just to watch him play. He's so big and powerful,” MacKinnon said. “Even to draw that penalty at the end was unreal. It's huge. I mean, you have a 4-on-3 for almost two minutes, (you're) probably going to score. So, awesome job by [Nichushkin].”
NOTES: MacKinnon’s 20-game home point streak is the second-longest in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history. Joe Sakic had a 23-game streak in 2000-01. ... MacKinnon scored his 20th goal, the ninth time in his NHL career he has reached the mark. The only players with more in Avalanche/Nordiques history are Sakic (17), Milan Hejduk (11), Peter Stastny (10) and Michel Goulet (10). … Islanders defenseman Robert Bortuzzo left the game with an undisclosed injury in the second period. There was no update on him or Varlamov postgame.