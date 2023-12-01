Barzal, Islanders recover, defeat Hurricanes in OT

Scores at 2:45, has 3 assists for New York, which is outshot 43-16; Carolina ties it with 3 seconds left in 3rd

Recap: Islanders at Hurricanes 11.30.23

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Mathew Barzal scored with 2:15 remaining in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 5-4 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Thursday.

Barzal, who also had three assists, scored with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a return pass from Noah Dobson.

Sebastian Aho had tied it 4-4 for Carolina with three seconds left in the third period, stuffing the puck through the pads of Semyon Varlamov.

Dobson had three assists, and Varlamov made 39 saves for the Islanders (9-7-6), who are 4-1-3 in their past eight games.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 12 saves for the Hurricanes (13-8-1), who had won two in a row.

Jalen Chatfield put Carolina ahead 1-0 at 8:08 of the first period when he chipped the puck on net from the slot, and his rebound attempt went over Varlamov and trickled into the net.

Bo Horvat tied it 1-1 at 18:00. He drove the slot and redirected Barzal’s pass from the left face-off circle.

Staal put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 at 2:01 of the second period, scoring on a long rebound off Jordan Martinook’s sharp-angled shot.

The Islanders scored short-handed to tie it 2-2 at 15:59. After Seth Jarvis turned the puck over at Carolina's offensive blue line, Simon Holmstrom took a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau, held the puck on a 2-on-1 and lifted a backhand over Kochetkov’s glove.

Pierre Engvall gave New York a 3-2 lead at 18:03. He cut from the right-side boards to the slot and scored through the five-hole.

Jack Drury tied it 3-3 at 39 seconds of the third off Stefan Noesen’s backhand feed across the slot.

Kyle Palmieri put New York up 4-3 on the power play at 6:41. He tipped Dobson’s point shot before tapping in his own rebound.

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins game recap November 30

Bruins shut out Sharks, end 3-game losing streak
Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie goal

Jarry celebrated by Penguins for scoring team's first-ever goalie goal
Florida Panthers Montreal Canadiens game recap November 30

Panthers score 4 in 3rd, cruise past Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings game recap November 30

Compher, Fabbri each scores twice, Red Wings ease past Blackhawks
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators 6-game winning streak
Buffalo Sabres St. Louis Blues game recap November 30

Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres
Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets game recap November 30

Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win
Patrick Kane skates with Detroit playing status 7 to 10 days

Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days
New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 30

Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 
Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 30

Marner has hat trick, Maple Leafs recover against Kraken in shootout
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 30

Jarry scores goalie goal, Penguins rally past Lightning
Mitch Marner struggles to get mouth guard out of helmet

Marner struggles to remove mouth guard from face mask
Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks from Flames

Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
nhl buzz news and notes november 30

NHL Buzz: Schwartz placed on injured reserve by Kraken
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry has contract terminated by Blackhawks
McDavid Makar Predators discussed on NHL at The Rink podcast

Quinn Hughes, Makar discussed on 'NHL @The Rink' podcast