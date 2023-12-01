Barzal, Islanders recover, defeat Hurricanes in OT

Barzal, who also had three assists, scored with a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a return pass from Noah Dobson.

Sebastian Aho had tied it 4-4 for Carolina with three seconds left in the third period, stuffing the puck through the pads of Semyon Varlamov.

Dobson had three assists, and Varlamov made 39 saves for the Islanders (9-7-6), who are 4-1-3 in their past eight games.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 12 saves for the Hurricanes (13-8-1), who had won two in a row.

Jalen Chatfield put Carolina ahead 1-0 at 8:08 of the first period when he chipped the puck on net from the slot, and his rebound attempt went over Varlamov and trickled into the net.

Bo Horvat tied it 1-1 at 18:00. He drove the slot and redirected Barzal’s pass from the left face-off circle.

Staal put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 at 2:01 of the second period, scoring on a long rebound off Jordan Martinook’s sharp-angled shot.

The Islanders scored short-handed to tie it 2-2 at 15:59. After Seth Jarvis turned the puck over at Carolina's offensive blue line, Simon Holmstrom took a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau, held the puck on a 2-on-1 and lifted a backhand over Kochetkov’s glove.

Pierre Engvall gave New York a 3-2 lead at 18:03. He cut from the right-side boards to the slot and scored through the five-hole.

Jack Drury tied it 3-3 at 39 seconds of the third off Stefan Noesen’s backhand feed across the slot.

Kyle Palmieri put New York up 4-3 on the power play at 6:41. He tipped Dobson’s point shot before tapping in his own rebound.