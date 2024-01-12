Raddysh, Lightning recover for OT victory against Devils

Raddysh scored with a snap shot from inside the right circle that beat Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek to the far post.

Luke Glendening scored twice, and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (21-17-5), who have won two in a row and three of four. Nick Perbix had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Dawson Mercer, Jesper Bratt and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils (21-15-3), who have lost two straight. Vanecek made 16 saves.

Mercer gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 7:42 of the first period when he scored on a follow-up of his initial shot.

Glendening tied it 1-1 at 12:35 with a redirection in front of the net off a shot from Perbix.

Glendening gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead at 18:22 with a short-handed goal from the left circle after Luke Hughes turned the puck over in the zone.

Point extended it to 3-1 at 10:34 of the second period on a one-timer from the slot with Tampa Bay using an extra attacker on a delayed penalty call. It was Point’s 20th goal of the season.

Bratt cut it to 3-2 at 16:54, tapping the puck in off the post after it bounced off the end boards.

Bastian tied it 3-3 at 3:53 of the third period with a breakaway goal following a turnover by Perbix at the blue line.

The Devils appeared to take the lead at 6:15 on a goal from Michael McLeod, but the play was overturned after Tyler Toffoli was ruled offside following a coach’s challenge by the Lightning.