Hischier has 4 points, Devils get back on track with win against Sharks

Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist for the Devils (30-25-4), who had lost three of four. Nico Daws made 29 saves.

Timo Meier had two assists in his return to San Jose after being traded to New Jersey on Feb. 26, 2023.

Nico Sturm and Justin Bailey scored for the Sharks (15-37-5), who have lost four straight. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 13 shots he faced before leaving in the first period with an undisclosed injury. Kaapo Kahkonen allowed seven goals on 32 shots in relief.

Sturm put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 18:16 of the first period when he tapped in a backkdor pass from Alexander Barabanov.

Bratt tied it 1-1 at 3:29 of the second period, tapping a return pass from Meier into an open net.

Hughes gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 4:06, scoring five-hole on a partial breakaway after he broke up Henry Thrun's pass at the blue line.

Meier appeared to score a power-play goal at 12:16, but the Sharks successfully challenged the play for offside.

Kevin Bahl made it 3-1 at 13:08 on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.

Colin Miller extended the lead to 4-1 at 2:41 of the third period with a shot from the right point through a screen.

Brendan Smith made it 5-1 at 5:01 before Dawson Mercer pushed it to 6-1 at 6:57.

Hischier made it 7-1 at 7:57, beating Kahkonen blocker side from the top of the left circle.

Bailey scored on a shot through traffic at 12:33 for the 7-2 final.