LOS ANGELES -- Jacob Markstrom made 43 saves in a 4-1 win for the New Jersey Devils against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Markstrom makes 43 saves, Devils hold off Kings
Mercer scores twice, Halonen gets 1st NHL goal for New Jersey; Los Angeles point streak ends at 7
Markstrom signed a two-year, $12 million contract on Friday. It has an average annual value of $6 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.
“Oh, it’s unbelievable," New Jersey forward Dawson Mercer said. “They had a lot of shots there, and ‘Marky,’ he’s played really well and it all came in good moments. Get the win, have an unbelievable game like that, ‘Marky’ did, and then have that contract signed and we have him for a few more years now, we’re really excited. So it was definitely a good day.”
Mercer scored two short-handed goals, and Nico Hischier and Brian Halonen each had a goal for the Devils (9-3-0), who ended a two-game losing skid.
New Jersey went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, which combined with Mercer’s goals were the difference in the game, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said.
“We got the kills,” he said. “All these things, our guys had to be resilient. You know all that leads to a good road win.”
Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal, and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Kings (5-4-4), who ended a seven-game point streak (4-0-3). They have yet to win on home ice this season (0-3-2).
“I don’t think we’re scoring many goals, obviously,” Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar said. “There’s not enough dirty goals, if you will. We’re not very good on special teams, and (that) usually translates into losses.”
The Devils took a 1-0 lead 1:22 into the first period when Hischier redirected a point shot from Luke Hughes. The assist was Hughes' 100th NHL point.
Jeff Malott nearly tied it up at 5:20 but his sharp-angle shot went through the open crease, and Dennis Cholowski was able to tie up Corey Perry at the right post to prevent him from tapping the puck into an empty net.
Halonen made it 2-0 at 3:12 of the second period when he beat Kuemper glove side with a sharp-angle shot off the rush. It was his first NHL goal and point in 12 career games.
“Obviously, it’s a very proud moment,” Halonen said. “It’s something that means a lot more than not just to yourself, but to your parents that did everything to get you here, and your family and your coaches along the way. And there’s a lot of people that go into it and just happy for them.”
Mercer scored short-handed with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 rush to put New Jersey ahead 3-0 at 3:09 of the third period.
“Whenever you get to get in that close, to have that opportunity to get a shot, a quality one like that, it’s great,” Mercer said. “I want to take it and not force the play, but definitely reading how the defenseman reads it, flip it over or take the shot. And, obviously, it was nice to see that one go in.”
Kuzmenko cut the lead to 3-1 at 9:49 with a chip shot from the low slot off Kopitar’s centering pass from the corner.
Mercer made it 4-1 at 16:12 with an empty-net goal while Kuemper was pulled for an extra attacker during a Kings power play. Markstrom had the primary assist.
“I think that’s three empty-netters, maybe, he has now, and that comes from a good process and being on a good team that’s in a situation for the other team to pull their goalie, but he’s a trusted guy to be out there," Keefe said. "And the puck’s gone in a lot for him in different ways this season, and that helps confidence, so that can go a long way for any player.”
NOTES: Mercer has five goals during a three-game scoring streak. He also joined Alexander Semak (Oct. 16, 1993) as the second player in franchise history with multiple short-handed goals in a game. ... Among defensemen to debut with the franchise, Hughes required the second-fewest games (167) to reach 100 career points behind Barry Beck (137). … The Devils are 6-0-0 when scoring first.