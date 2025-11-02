Markstrom makes 43 saves, Devils hold off Kings

Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal, and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Kings (5-4-4), who ended a seven-game point streak (4-0-3). They have yet to win on home ice this season (0-3-2).

“I don’t think we’re scoring many goals, obviously,” Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar said. “There’s not enough dirty goals, if you will. We’re not very good on special teams, and (that) usually translates into losses.”

The Devils took a 1-0 lead 1:22 into the first period when Hischier redirected a point shot from Luke Hughes. The assist was Hughes' 100th NHL point.

Jeff Malott nearly tied it up at 5:20 but his sharp-angle shot went through the open crease, and Dennis Cholowski was able to tie up Corey Perry at the right post to prevent him from tapping the puck into an empty net.

Halonen made it 2-0 at 3:12 of the second period when he beat Kuemper glove side with a sharp-angle shot off the rush. It was his first NHL goal and point in 12 career games.

“Obviously, it’s a very proud moment,” Halonen said. “It’s something that means a lot more than not just to yourself, but to your parents that did everything to get you here, and your family and your coaches along the way. And there’s a lot of people that go into it and just happy for them.”

Mercer scored short-handed with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 rush to put New Jersey ahead 3-0 at 3:09 of the third period.

“Whenever you get to get in that close, to have that opportunity to get a shot, a quality one like that, it’s great,” Mercer said. “I want to take it and not force the play, but definitely reading how the defenseman reads it, flip it over or take the shot. And, obviously, it was nice to see that one go in.”