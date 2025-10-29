Jack Hughes named Polo Ralph Lauren ambassador for 2026 Olympics

Devils forward 1 of 12 athletes partnering with luxury brand to represent Team USA

Hughes Ralph Lauren ambassador

© Polo Ralph Lauren

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

On Wednesday, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes announced he will serve as a brand ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren leading up to and during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, according to a press release.

Hughes is one of 12 U.S. Olympic or Paralympic athletes who are partnered with the prestigious clothing brand.

The 2026 Olympics will be the 10th time Polo Ralph Lauren serves as the Official Outfitter of Team USA (Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, London 2012, Sochi 2014, Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, Paris 2024 and Milano Cortina 2026).

The company will provide uniforms for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies Parade, as well as Villagewear for the athletes.

Hughes announced the partnership on social media.

“Excited to finally announce that I am a Polo Ralph Lauren ambassador,” Hughes posted on Instagram. “So hyped to be sporting #ralphlauren.”

2026 will mark the first time NHL players participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi.

Hughes, who is among the United States-born scoring leaders with 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 11 NHL games this season, represented the USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, and said it was an opportunity to turn a new page for USA Hockey.

"That's the exciting part," Hughes said before the 4 Nations Face-Off. "Like today is Day 1 of this tournament, but you're hoping it's kind of Day 1 for a new future for USA Hockey. No one's played in the Olympics in, what, 10 years? I think this is a fresh start and a lot of new faces, some high-end players in this tournament that have never played in the Olympics.”

The 2026 Olympics begin 100 days from Wednesday, with Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6. The men's ice hockey tournament will start with preliminary-round games Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

NHL.com senior writer Amalie Benjamin contributed to this report

