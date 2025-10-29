Jack Hughes named Polo Ralph Lauren ambassador for 2026 Olympics

On Wednesday, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes announced he will serve as a brand ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren leading up to and during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, according to a press release.

Hughes is one of 12 U.S. Olympic or Paralympic athletes who are partnered with the prestigious clothing brand.

The 2026 Olympics will be the 10th time Polo Ralph Lauren serves as the Official Outfitter of Team USA (Beijing 2008, Vancouver 2010, London 2012, Sochi 2014, Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018, Tokyo 2020, Beijing 2022, Paris 2024 and Milano Cortina 2026).

The company will provide uniforms for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies Parade, as well as Villagewear for the athletes.

Hughes announced the partnership on social media.