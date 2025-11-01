Markstrom signs 2-year, $12 million contract with Devils

Goaltender in 2nd season with New Jersey, could have become unrestricted free agent after season

markstrom_devils_103125

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jacob Markstrom has signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the New Jersey Devils.

It has an average annual value of $6 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 35-year-old goalie is 2-2-0 with a 5.13 goals-against average and .830 save percentage in four games this season. After being injured in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 13, Markstrom returned for Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, making 34 saves on 42 shots.

Markstrom was 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .900 save percentage and four shutouts in 49 games for the Devils last season, his first with the team after being acquired in a trade on June 19, 2024.

He is in the final year of a six-year, $36 million contract ($6 million AAV) he signed with the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9, 2020, and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

A second-round pick by the Florida Panthers in the 2008 NHL Draft (No. 31), Markstrom is 243-214-63 with a 2.72 GAA, .908 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 538 regular-season games (520 starts) for the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Flames and Devils and 14-17 with a 2.88 GAA, .911 save percentage and two shutouts in 31 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

