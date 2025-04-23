Hurricanes defeat Devils in Game 2, extend lead in Eastern 1st Round

Andersen makes 25 saves, Martinook has 2 points for Carolina

Devils at Hurricanes | Recap | Round 1, Game 2

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen made 25 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their lead in the Eastern Conference First Round with a 3-1 win against the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be at New Jersey on Friday (8 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, FDSNSO, MSGSN, SN360, TVAS2).

Jordan Martinook had a short-handed goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who are the No. 3 seed from the Metro. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

The Devils took a 1-0 lead at 3:51 of the first period. Andersen stopped Erik Haula's shot in close, but Bratt scored on the rebound at the top of the crease.

The Hurricanes tied it 1-1 at 2:57 of the second period. Markstrom made a sprawling save on Shayne Gostisbehere’s shot from the right circle, but the defenseman followed his shot and roofed the rebound.

Carolina scored short-handed for a 2-1 lead at 5:54. Martinook took a pass from Dmitry Orlov at the red line and skated to the left circle before scoring on a snap shot over Markstrom’s glove.

Jarvis scored an empty-net goal witih 37 seconds left for the 3-1 final.

New Jersey defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillion each missed the game after leaving Game 1 with undisclosed injuries.

Latest News

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Tkachuk returns for Panthers in Game 1 of Eastern 1st Round against Lightning

Stars hoping Rantanen comes alive when series flips to Colorado

Kuzmenko fitting into first-line role with Kings going into Game 2 against Oilers

Oilers need 'to raise our level of work' to avoid early hole in Game 2

Canadiens ready to take another swing at Capitals in Game 2

Avalanche expecting energy boost returning home for Game 3 against Stars

Wild at Golden Knights, Western Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

NHL Playoffs Buzz: Kane could make season debut for Oilers in Game 2 against Kings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panthers at Lightning, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 preview

Beauvillier continues to shine at playoff time for Capitals

Lamoriello will not return as Islanders president, general manager

Senators at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Fantasy pool rankings for 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 2 preview

Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on April 28 announced

Ovechkin OT goal in Game 1 for Capitals stirs memories of Beliveau