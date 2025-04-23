RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen made 25 saves, and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their lead in the Eastern Conference First Round with a 3-1 win against the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday.
Hurricanes defeat Devils in Game 2, extend lead in Eastern 1st Round
Andersen makes 25 saves, Martinook has 2 points for Carolina
Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be at New Jersey on Friday (8 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, FDSNSO, MSGSN, SN360, TVAS2).
Jordan Martinook had a short-handed goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division.
Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils, who are the No. 3 seed from the Metro. Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.
The Devils took a 1-0 lead at 3:51 of the first period. Andersen stopped Erik Haula's shot in close, but Bratt scored on the rebound at the top of the crease.
The Hurricanes tied it 1-1 at 2:57 of the second period. Markstrom made a sprawling save on Shayne Gostisbehere’s shot from the right circle, but the defenseman followed his shot and roofed the rebound.
Carolina scored short-handed for a 2-1 lead at 5:54. Martinook took a pass from Dmitry Orlov at the red line and skated to the left circle before scoring on a snap shot over Markstrom’s glove.
Jarvis scored an empty-net goal witih 37 seconds left for the 3-1 final.
New Jersey defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillion each missed the game after leaving Game 1 with undisclosed injuries.