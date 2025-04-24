NHL Playoffs Buzz: Pacioretty likely to return for Maple Leafs in Game 3

Welcome to the NHL Playoffs Buzz. The postseason is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty is likely to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Ottawa Senators in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNE, SNO, SNP, ESPN2).

The forward has been out with an undisclosed injury since Feb. 8. He would skate on a line with Max Domi and Bobby McMann.

"Just really excited," Pacioretty said. "I waited a little bit here for this and I've put in a lot of work and had a lot of great people in my corner help me out and fortunately I'm ready to go. This is why I'm here and now I got to pitch in and help the team win."

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Pacioretty had 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 37 games after signing a one-year, $873,770 contract with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 7, 2024, coming off a professional tryout contract during training camp. He played 47 games last season (four goals, 19 assists) for the Washington Capitals following a torn Achilles tendon sustained during an offseason workout and subsequent surgery that limited him to five games with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2022-23.

"I'm sure he's extremely eager to suit up today after a couple of hard years of rehab and grind," Toronto defenseman Chris Tanev said. "I think it can wear on you physically, mentally. He's done a great job of, I think, being present and enjoying himself and being fun around the boys, just having that presence in the room, being able to throw things off each other, 'Hey, let's do this. Hey, we need to do that.' Just having him around is amazing for our group."