McDavid gets 1,000th point, Oilers edge Predators in OT

Michael McCarron and Cole Smith scored for the Predators (5-9-3), who have lost five of their past six (1-3-2). Wedgewood made 31 saves.

“It was good to get a point, obviously,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I didn’t like our second period at all. I really liked our start. We turned the puck over and it ended up in the back of our net and we kind of lost our game for the rest of the period.

“I liked the way we battled back in the third and got back to how we played in the first and gave us an opportunity to get a point.”

McCarron put Nashville ahead 1-0 at 8:22 of the first period, redirecting a shot from the point by Roman Josi past the glove of Pickard.

Both of Nashville’s goals came from their fourth line.

“We were hunting pucks, playing the right way as a fourth line, I think,” said McCarron. “I wouldn’t necessarily call us great to start the year. I think we’ve been through our own struggles not only as a line but as a team, individually. We’ve kind of had a couple good games in a row now.

“We’re just hunting pucks, winning puck battles down low. We’re making smarter plays at the lines and we’re just doing what we know how to do best. It’s starting to come back and it’s a lot more fun to play when we play the right way.”

After McDavid tied it with his milestone goal, Nurse put Edmonton ahead 2-1 at 5:30 of the second period with a shot from the bottom of the left circle over the right shoulder of Wedgewood.

Smith tied it 2-2 at 17:12 of the third period. He was sprung on a breakaway by Zachary L'Heureux before going five-hole on Pickard.

“I think the one point’s huge,” Smith said. “I think we’ve got to try to start getting two points here now.

“Obviously, in the second, we had a little bit of a lull and took too long to get back to our game, but we’re proud of our group. [Wedgewood] kept us in it all night, and that was huge for us. To battle back and get at least one (point) is big.”

NOTES: Nashville was 0-for-2 on the power play. Edmonton was 0-for-4. The Predators entered the game with the League's best penalty kill (90.9 percent) while the Oilers were last (61.0 percent). ... Edmonton is 14-1-2 in its past 17 games against Nashville, including 3-0-0 this season (outscored them 12-5). ... McDavid extended his goal streak to three games (three goals) and his point streak to three games (three goals, six assists). ... Draisaitl has factored into 446 of McDavid’s 1,001 points. ... It took McDavid just 58 games to go from 900 points to 1,000.