McDavid gets 1,000th NHL point, 4th fastest to reach milestone

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points when he scored at 2:44 of the second period for the Edmonton Oilers against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

On a 2-on-1 rush with Leon Draisaitl, McDavid buried a one-timer from the right circle.

The 27-year-old center hit the milestone in his 659th NHL game. Only Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656) did it faster.

McDavid has 341 goals and 659 assists in his 10 NHL seasons. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 14 games this season, including eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past three games.

“First of all, it’s an insane accomplishment," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said Thursday. "It’s legendary stuff to be the fourth fastest in NHL history in an era that he’s played in, it’s remarkable. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of and will continue to be a lot of fun to be a part of.”

McDavid became the 99th player in NHL history to hit the milestone and the first to do it since Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares got his 1,000th point on Dec. 11, 2023. He is the 10th active player with at least 1,000 points, joining Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (1,613), Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (1,569), Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (1,314), Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane (1,294), Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (1,231), Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos (1,145), Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux (1,078), Tavares (1,056) and Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (1,033).

McDavid is the fourth player to get his 1,000th point while playing for Edmonton, joining Mark Messier (Jan. 13, 1991), Jari Kurri (Jan. 2, 1990) and Gretzky (Dec. 19, 1984). It took Messier 822 games to hit the milestone, and Kurri 716.

“It’s the hardest league in the world to score and to get points," Nugent-Hopkins said, "and he makes it seem pretty easy at times, and it’s definitely not. For him to do it so consistently night in and night out, year in and year out, that’s why he’ll go down as one of the best to ever do it.”

The first player in NHL history to get 1,000 points was Gordie Howe, who did it for the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 27, 1960, his 938th NHL game.

“He’s the best in the world and I feel like he proves it every night, taking a game over and doing it himself,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said of McDavid on Thursday. “It’s very impressive to see that level he holds himself accountable to. In my opinion, he’s the best in the world and it’s a great feeling to having him on your side as opposed to playing against him. It’s been a pleasure so far.”

The 1,000-point milestone is the latest highlight in McDavid’s NHL career.

He has won the Art Ross Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL’s leading scorer, five times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023); the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association, four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023); the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL MVP, three times (2017, 2021, 2023); and the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, which is awarded to the League’s leading goal-scorer, once (2023).

“He’s a team guy,” Ekholm said. “All that he’s doing -- I feel like he’s breaking records left and right ever since I’ve been here -- it’s great for him and I’m sure when he sits at home by himself he’s enjoying that. But at the same time, when he’s at the rink it’s all about the team and how the team can find wins and success, and that’s what has been so amazing about him.”

