Montembeault questionable for Canadiens in Game 4 against Capitals

MONTREAL -- Sam Montembeault’s status for the Montreal Canadiens remains uncertain for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Washington Capitals on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX).
The Canadiens’ No. 1 goalie left a 6-3 win at Bell Centre on Friday with 8:21 remaining in the second period after having a conversation with Jim Ramsay, their director of sports medicine and performance, during a television timeout. Montembeault, who appeared to be favoring his left leg, allowed two goals on 13 shots and was replaced by Jakub Dobes, who stopped seven of eight.
Montreal had emergency backup goalie Patrick Chevrefils in uniform shortly after Montembeault left the game.
Washington leads 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.
The Canadiens did not practice Saturday, and coach Martin St. Louis did not have an update on Montembeault.
“I have no idea,” St. Louis said. “He’s being evaluated today.”
Montembeault went 31-24-7 with a 2.82 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and four shutouts in an NHL career-high 62 games (60 starts) during the regular season. He is 0-2 with a 2.78 GAA and a .908 save percentage thus far in the series.
If he is unable to play, Dobes will get the start. The 23-year-old rookie was 7-4-3 with a 2.74 GAA, a .909 save percentage and one shutout in 16 games (15 starts).