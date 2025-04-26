Anderson of Canadiens, Wilson of Capitals fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

Forwards penalized $5,000 each for altercation during Game 3 of 1st-round series

Anderson MTL Wilson WSH fined by DPS

© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images / Derek Cain/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson each have been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct during Game 3 of the teams’ First Round series in Montreal on Friday, April 25, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 20:00 of the second period. Both players were assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

