Canadiens score 6, pull away from Capitals in Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

Christian Dvorak scored unassisted at 4:17 to give the Canadiens their third straight one-goal lead at 4-3 before Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, made it 5-3 on a pass from Cole Caufield at 13:23.

Alex Newhook then scored Montreal’s second power-play goal at 17:35 for the 6-3 final.

Montreal trails the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 will be in Montreal on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX).

Caufield and Alex Newhook each had a goal and an assist, and Alexandre Carrier and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who are the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

Sam Montembeault saved 11 of the 13 shots he faced for the Canadiens before he left with an undisclosed injury at 11:39 of the second period. Jakub Dobes replaced him and made seven saves on eight shots the rest of the way.

Connor McMichael, Jeff Chychrun and Alex Ovechkin scored for the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed in the East.

Logan Thompson made 30 saves before he was injured when Capitals forward Dylan Strome fell on him while Slafkovsky scored. Charlie Lindgren made four saves on five shots in relief.

McMichael gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 3:20 of the first period. He was on the left edge of the crease to deflect Matt Roy’s stick side shot from the right face-off circle on a rebound of Rasmus Sandin’s shot from the right point.

Carrier tied it 1-1 at 19:07 on a wrist shot from the point past Thompson stick side.

Suzuki put Montreal up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:37 of the second period. He took advantage of a turnover and put a backhand past Thompson.

Chychrun tied it 2-2 at 10:47 when he took Andrew Mangiapane’s pass from the right corner and moved up to drive a slap shot over Montembeault’s right pad from the top of the left circle.

Caufield gave the Canadiens a 3-2 lead after scoring with nine seconds remaining. Lane Hutson interrupted Sandin’s pass from behind the net and made a quick pass to Caufield, who shot into an open left side before Thompson could get across.

Ovechkin tied it 3-3 at 2:39 of the third period when he drove to the net and one-timed a pass from Strome for his third goal of the series.

Washington forward Tom Wilson and Montreal forward Josh Anderson were in the penalty box for the first 12 minutes of the third after they were involved in an altercation that spilled onto the Capitals’ bench at the end of the second.

Emergency backup goalie Patrick Chevrefils dressed in uniform No. 96 and briefly sat to the right of the Canadiens’ bench in the third.

Canadiens forward Patrik Laine did not play because of an upper-body injury.