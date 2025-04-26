Canadiens put on show in front of raucous Bell Centre in Game 3

Slafkovsky had a goal and five shots, second-most to Caufield’s 11, and was still shaking his head after the game about what he’d just lived.

“I’ve never experienced something like that,” he said. “Today the crowd was amazing. I hope we can bring more and more playoff games to this building and win some games.

“We knew it was going to be physical. We also knew we just had to control our emotions through 60 minutes. Sometimes it’s hard, we have guys who want to fight -- I don’t want to say something bad -- so we just had to control our emotions and focus on our game.”

Slafkovsky was chuckling about the rumble at the end of the second period that saw Canadiens forward Josh Anderson and Capitals forward Tom Wilson wrestle with great vigor on Washington’s bench before finally being tackled on the floor between the bench and boards by an official.

“That was something crazy,” he said. “I kind of wish I was on the ice. I was sitting at the far end of our bench, and I felt it would be bad if I jumped in there. It was ... nuts.”

Anderson dismissed the rumble as “it’s the playoffs, it’s going to be intense. Two guys trying to defend their teammates, and obviously it escalated. You’ll do anything for your team out there.

“It’s a lot of emotions. We’ve been waiting a long time for this, our fan base and the players. It’s been a few tough years (the Canadiens had not qualified for the playoffs since 2021). I can’t tell you how excited we were to play in front of our home crowd tonight. The buzz around the city, all the jerseys ... the atmosphere was unbelievable. We knew they were going to be a hard team to play against. It was a must-win for us to build some momentum in the series. We had everybody going tonight, we didn’t have any passengers.”

Across the dressing room, having just experienced their first postseason action on home ice, Hutson and backup goalie Jakub Dobes were trying to digest a night that shook Bell Centre to its foundation.

Dobes watched it from the end of the Canadiens' bench until he was pressed into emergency relief of Montembeault at 11:39 of the second period.

“Watching from the bench, it was definitely intense,” he said. “But once I was on the ice, there’s a lot of pressure. A goalie can’t hide. I didn’t pay attention to anything but the puck, not the fights, the crowd or the scrums. I just focused on myself.

“You can’t picture this in your head. I don’t think there’s anything like it. It’s pretty cool."

Hutson said he was amazed by the electricity in the arena before he’d even stepped onto the ice for warmups.

“Before the game had even started, we couldn’t hear anything,” he said. “It was pretty surreal. I’d never been in a setting like that. We’ve had some really loud moments throughout the season, but before the puck even dropped you felt like you could do anything with that energy.”

The Canadiens indeed did many things to the delight of their fans. They’ll try to do more of the same on Sunday, the complexion of this series having changed with 60 minutes of Game 3 hockey that had everything, and more.