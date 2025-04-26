Canadiens put on show in front of raucous Bell Centre in Game 3

MONTREAL -- So please define, in a word or two, what it was that we just saw?
“Crazy,” said Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson. “Just insane.”
“Crazy,” agreed Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky.
“Probably emotional,” captain Nick Suzuki said.
“Energetic,” forward Cole Caufield said with just a hint of a grin.
Adjectives took as heavy a beating as the scoreboard on Friday night at a rocking Bell Centre, where the Canadiens slugged out a wild, sometimes bizarre 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
The Capitals lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 entering Game 4 here on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TBS, truTV, MNMT, MAX).
No matter what you came to see or tuned in to watch on Friday, you got a taste of everything.
A wild, playoff-starved crowd singing their lungs out at the first sold-out playoff game here at Bell Centre since 2017. Check.
Two goalies who have been a large part of the series, Montreal’s Sam Montembeault and Washington’s Logan Thompson, both injured and replaced by their backups. Check.
A Montreal policeman suiting up as the home team’s emergency backup. Why not?
Two players with the opposite of a bench-clearing brawl, instead rumbling into the Capitals' bench before an official finally dove atop them to restore order. It had that, too.
The Canadiens’ first line of Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky had a combined 19 shots, one fewer than half of the total Montreal fired at Thompson and, in third-period relief, Charlie Lindgren.
Indeed, Caufield’s eyes widened when he looked at the game summary, seeing 11 shots on goal beside his name.
But let’s start with the unofficial 90 decibels that the crowd generated -- for warmups. That’s nearing rock concert levels. Crank it up to almost 120 decibels, the punishing equivalent of a jet’s takeoff, when Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier tied the game 1-1 with 53 seconds left in the first period.