Gallagher, Anderson each has 3 points, Canadiens defeat Jets

Montembeault makes 36 saves for Montreal, which is 4-0-1 in past 5 games

Canadiens at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson each had a goal and two assists, and the Montreal Canadiens won 5-1 against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday.

Samuel Montembeault made 36 saves for the Canadiens (32-17-8), who have points in five straight (4-0-1). Noah Dobson had two assists.

Kyle Connor scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the Jets (22-26-8), who’ve lost five of seven (2-3-2).

Connor made it 1-0 Jets at 6:07 of the first period, scoring on the power play when Gabriel Vilardi set him up with a cross-slot pass for a one-timer from the right circle.

Oliver Kapanen tied it 1-1 at 16:26, collecting the rebound from Dobson’s point shot and putting it behind Hellebuyck.

Anderson made it 2-1 Canadiens at 5:28 of the second period, with a net-front tip on Jayden Struble’s point shot.

Lane Hutson made it 3-1 at 6:44, taking Anderson’s cross-ice backhand pass and lifting it off the post and over Hellebuyck’s shoulder.

Gallagher pushed it to 4-1 on the power play at 10:57 of the third period. Zachary Bolduc’s backhand saucer pass found Kirby Dach down low, who went skate-to-stick to set Gallagher up for a chip-in at the edge of the crease.

Phillip Danault scored short-handed into an empty net at 19:46 for the 5-1 final.

