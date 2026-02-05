Benn scores 2nd goal with :23 left, Stars edge Blues for 6th straight win

Robertson gets 200th NHL goal for Dallas; St. Louis has lost 8 of 9

Blues at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored his second goal of the game with 23 seconds remaining in the third period to help the Dallas Stars defeat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

Benn finished off a cross-ice pass from Miro Heiskanen, beating a sprawling Jordan Binnington from the right face-off dot to put the Stars up 5-4 after they had blown a two-goal, third-period lead.

Benn also had an assist, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist and Jake Oettinger made 14 saves for the Stars (34-14-9), who enter the Olympic break having won six straight and seven of the past eight games.

Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud each had a goal and an assist, and Justin Faulk had two assists for the Blues (20-28-9), who enter the Olympic break with only one win in the past nine games (1-7-1). Binnington made 23 saves.

Snuggerud cut the lead to 4-3 at 10:05 in the third period on a shot from the high slot through traffic.

Alexey Toropchenko tied it 4-4 at 15:31 when he rushed the front of the net and Philip Broberg spotted him with a no-look backhand pass from below the goal line.

Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 7:29 of the first period on a one-timer from the left face-off circle on the power play.

Robertson tied it 1-1 at 11:37 on a wrist shot at a sharp angle from the goal line when Mikko Rantanen found him on a cross-ice pass. It was his 200th NHL goal.

Kyrou gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 18:33 on a shot from the right face-off circle that picked the far corner over Oettinger’s shoulder.

Duchene tied it 2-2 at 1:56 in the second period on a rebound shot from the bottom of the right circle on the power play.

Mavrik Bourque gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 3:58 when he capitalized on a rebound in the slot.

Benn extended the lead to 4-2 at 11:57 on a wrist shot from the inside of the left face-off circle.

Latest News

Keller, Schmaltz propel Mammoth to win against Red Wings

Lehkonen scores twice, Avalanche recover to defeat Sharks

Wright scores twice for Kraken in win against Kings

Cooley makes 36 saves, Flames hold off Oilers

Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Canucks to end 5-game skid

Boldy gets 4 points, Wild top Predators in OT

Gallagher, Anderson each has 3 points, Canadiens defeat Jets

Lundell has 3 points in return, Panthers top Bruins in shootout

AHL notebook: Top prospects set for All-Star Classic

Super 16: Teams that will benefit most from break for Olympics

Greaves makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Blackhawks for 7th straight win

NHL Status Report: Sherwood makes Sharks debut against Avalanche

Panarin traded to Kings by Rangers, signs 2-year contract

Jets hold moment of silence for 3 Southern Alberta Mustang players

Gudas’ son surprises defenseman as Czechia flag bearer during pregame ceremony 

NHL EDGE stats: Panarin trade improves Kings’ Stanley Cup Playoff chances

NHL Power Players enjoy 'electric' atmosphere at Stadium Series

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker