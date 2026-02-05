Keller, Schmaltz propel Mammoth to win against Red Wings

Each gets goal, assist, Vejmelka stops 29 for Utah; Detroit has lost 4 of 5

DET@UTA: Schmaltz snaps PPG home for a two-goal lead

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist for the Utah Mammoth in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Delta Center on Wednesday.

Dylan Guenther and Sean Durzi also scored for the Mammoth (30-23-4), who have won two straight games and are 8-1-1 in their past 10 home games. Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves.

Dylan Larkin scored, and John Gibson made 21 saves for the Red Wings (33-19-6), who have lost four of five.

Durzi gave Utah a 1-0 lead 57 seconds into the first period, picking up a loose puck on the end boards and beating Gibson on the blocker side.

Schmaltz scored on a 5-on-3 power play to extend it to 2-0 at 8:11, beating Gibson glove side with a wrist shot.

Guenther pushed it to 3-0 at 4:40 of the third period, slotting the puck between the legs of Gibson.

Larkin scored during a 6-on-4 at 15:52 to cut it to 3-1 with Gibson pulled for the extra skater on the power play. Larkin found a loose puck at the top of the crease after a shot from Moritz Seider and fired it past Vejmelka.

Keller then scored an empty-net goal at 17:42 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Lehkonen scores twice, Avalanche recover to defeat Sharks

Lundell has 3 points in return, Panthers top Bruins in shootout

Werenski taking game 'to another level' for Blue Jackets ahead of Olympics

AHL notebook: Top prospects set for All-Star Classic

Super 16: Teams that will benefit most from break for Olympics

Boldy gets 4 points, Predators top Wild in OT

Greaves makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Blackhawks for 7th straight win

NHL Status Report: Sherwood makes Sharks debut against Avalanche

Gallagher, Anderson each has 3 points, Canadiens defeat Jets

Panarin traded to Kings by Rangers, signs 2-year contract

Jets hold moment of silence for 3 Southern Alberta Mustang players

Gudas’ son surprises defenseman as Czechia flag bearer during pregame ceremony 

NHL EDGE stats: Panarin trade improves Kings’ Stanley Cup Playoff chances

NHL Power Players enjoy 'electric' atmosphere at Stadium Series

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones of Penguins suspended 20 games

Bjugstad traded to Devils by Blues for Bordeleau