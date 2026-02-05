Wright scores twice for Kraken in win against Kings

Daccord makes 25 saves for Seattle, winner of 5 of past 6; Kuzmenko has 2 goals for Los Angeles

Kraken at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Shane Wright scored two goals in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson also scored, and the Kraken (27-20-9) will enter the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 having won five of their past six games (5-1-0). Joey Daccord made 25 saves, and Chandler Stephenson and Frederick Gaudreau each had two assists.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals, and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for the Kings (23-18-14), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).

Kuzmenko scored five-hole on a wrist shot on the power play at 7:42 of the first period to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.

Wright tied it 1-1 at 9:16 on a backhand, cutting across the crease set up by Ryan Winterton below the goal line after picking off Jacob Moverare’s pass along the boards.

Larsson put Seattle up 2-1 at 10:14 on a one-timer from the inside hashes of the right circle.

Dunn made it 3-1 on the power play at 15:21, coming in off the rush to score five-hole with a backhand from the right circle.

Kuzmenko cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 10:27 of the second period, finishing off the tic-tac-toe passing sequence from Kevin Fiala in the right circle to Adrian Kempe on the goal line to Kuzmenko on the inside hashes of the right circle for a one-timer.

Wright pushed the Kraken’s lead to 4-2 on the power play at 5:50 of the third period with a one-timer from the left circle off Gaudreau’s cross-slot pass.

