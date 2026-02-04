NHL Status Report: Foligno likely to return for Blackhawks against Blue Jackets

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Foligno is likely to return for the Blackhawks against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN). The forward and Chicago captain played 1:18 before leaving with an undisclosed injury in a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 29 and missed a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Friday. Foligno has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 32 games this season. … Spencer Knight did not practice Tuesday, but coach Jeff Blashill said the goalie took a maintenance day. Knight made 24 saves in 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes (lower body) hopes to play when the Devils host the New York Islanders on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN). The forward missed his second straight game Tuesday, a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets. Hughes, who was named to Team USA's roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, was injured during the first period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 29. He skated briefly after practice on Monday and skated and shot pucks on his own Tuesday. "It's just a level of strength and obviously pain subsiding, but it's more so the strength and to be able to have the necessary reinforcement that you need to play in an NHL game," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "His goal is to play on Thursday and he's trying to do everything that he can to get to that point, but it's really up to the medical team. They're not confident with where he's at, but we'll just see what [Wednesday] brings." Hughes has 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 36 games.