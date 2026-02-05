Greaves makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Blackhawks for 7th straight win

The Blue Jackets (29-20-7) had their second straight shutout. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves in a 3-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Zach Werenski, Ivan Provorov, Danton Heinen and Sean Monahan scored and Charlie Coyle had two assists for the Blue Jackets, who have won 11 of 12 and are 10-1-0 since Rick Bowness was hired on Jan. 12.

Spencer Knight made 16 saves for the Blackhawks (22-26-9), who are 1-4-2 in their past seven games.

Werenski made it 1-0 at 4:46 of the first period when his shot from the left circle was tipped by Chicago's Louis Crevier and then went in off the skate of Chicago's Alex Vlasic for Werenski's 20th goal of the season, most among NHL defenseman.

Provorov scored at 12:50 to make it 2-0 with a wrist shot from low in the left circle after a cross-ice pass by Adam Fantilli.

Heinen extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:17 off the second period, scoring from the left side off a Coyle pass.

Monahan scored an empty-net goal at 15:33 for the 4-0 final.

Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser limped off at 7:19 of the first period after getting tangled with Werenski and teammate Colton Dach exited at 2:55 of the second after being checked into the boards.