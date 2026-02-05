Greaves makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Blackhawks for 7th straight win

Coyle has 2 assists for Columbus, which has won 11 of 12; Chicago has lost 6 of 7

Blackhawks at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Jet Greaves made 21 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their seventh straight, 4-0, against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets (29-20-7) had their second straight shutout. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves in a 3-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Zach Werenski, Ivan Provorov, Danton Heinen and Sean Monahan scored and Charlie Coyle had two assists for the Blue Jackets, who have won 11 of 12 and are 10-1-0 since Rick Bowness was hired on Jan. 12.

Spencer Knight made 16 saves for the Blackhawks (22-26-9), who are 1-4-2 in their past seven games.

Werenski made it 1-0 at 4:46 of the first period when his shot from the left circle was tipped by Chicago's Louis Crevier and then went in off the skate of Chicago's Alex Vlasic for Werenski's 20th goal of the season, most among NHL defenseman.

Provorov scored at 12:50 to make it 2-0 with a wrist shot from low in the left circle after a cross-ice pass by Adam Fantilli.

Heinen extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:17 off the second period, scoring from the left side off a Coyle pass.

Monahan scored an empty-net goal at 15:33 for the 4-0 final.

Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser limped off at 7:19 of the first period after getting tangled with Werenski and teammate Colton Dach exited at 2:55 of the second after being checked into the boards.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Sherwood makes Sharks debut against Avalanche

Gallagher, Anderson each has 3 points, Canadiens defeat Jets

Panarin traded to Kings by Rangers, signs 2-year contract

Jets hold moment of silence for 3 Southern Alberta Mustang players

Gudas’ son surprises defenseman as Czechia flag bearer during pregame ceremony 

NHL EDGE stats: Panarin trade improves Kings’ Stanley Cup Playoff chances

NHL Power Players enjoy 'electric' atmosphere at Stadium Series

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones of Penguins suspended 20 games

Bjugstad traded to Devils by Blues for Bordeleau

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Pastrnak, Draisaitl named as Olympic flag-bearers

Predators have decisions to make before Trade Deadline, Gill says

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today