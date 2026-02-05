Eichel, Golden Knights defeat Canucks to end 5-game skid

Forward has goal, assist, Dorofeyev scores for Vegas

Canucks at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights ended a five-game skid with a 5-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Ivan Barbashev also scored, and Mark Stone had two assists for the Golden Knights (26-16-14), who had lost seven of eight (1-5-2). Akira Schmid made 21 saves.

Elias Pettersson and P.O. Joseph scored, and Teddy Blueger had two assists for the Canucks (18-33-6), who have lost six of seven (1-5-1). Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.

Eichel put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 5:09 of the second period. He slipped a shot by Lankinen after taking a pass from Rasmus Andersson from the half wall.

Cole Reinhardt scored 1:25 later to extend it to 2-0 at 6:34. Braeden Bowman found Reinhardt on the rush, who went backhand to forehand in front of Lankinen and finished at the far post.

Pettersson cut it to 2-1 at 7:11 after scoring on the rush, but Barbashev responded 28 seconds later to make it 3-1, roofing a wrist shot from slot off a drop pass from Stone.

Joseph cut it to 3-2 at 19:51 with a wrist shot from the left point.

Dorofeyev extended it to 4-2 at 2:31 of the third period after Mitch Marner won a puck battle near the side boards and found Dorofeyev at the far post for an easy tap-in.

Alexander Holtz scored a minute later to push it to 5-2, finishing from the low slot off a Keegan Kolesar rebound.

