Boldy gets 4 points, Predators top Wild in OT

Spurgeon won it with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle off a pass from Boldy on the rush.

Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for the Wild (34-14-10), who have won five consecutive games.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, Ryan O'Reilly had three assists, and Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (26-23-7), who had won their previous two. Juuse Saros made 38 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Wild a 5-4 lead at 15:14 of the third period on a shot that deflected in off of Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg.

Josi tied it 5-5 just 34 seconds later, scoring with a wrist shot through traffic that got deflected at 15:48.

Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 1:49 of the first period, finishing through the five-hole on a breakaway after a flip pass from Zach Bogosian.

Boldy pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 3:39 when he scored on a redirection of a Hughes pass.

Forsberg made it 2-1 on the power play at 9:26, poking the puck into an open net after Josi’s shot got through Gustavsson.

Boldy completed the hat trick and made it 3-1 at 12:58. He scored with a backhand chip at the right side of the net after Blankenburg’s clearing attempt went off of Predators forward Michael McCarron.

Stamkos scored on the power play to cut it to 3-2 at 16:45. His one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Forsberg deflected off Boldy.

Erik Haula then tied it 3-3 at 18:21, scoring at the right post off of Jonathan Marchessault’s backhand pass from the end boards.

Luke Evangelista gave Nashville a 4-3 lead 41 seconds into the second period on the rebound of a shot from Stamkos.

Yakov Trenin tied it 4-4 at 16:06, scoring with a backhand after Josi lost the puck at the side of the crease.