Boldy gets 4 points, Predators top Wild in OT

Spurgeon scores with 46 seconds left, Minnesota wins 5th in row

Wild at Predators | Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Matt Boldy had a hat trick and an assist, and Jared Spurgeon scored with 46 seconds left in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 6-5 victory against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

Spurgeon won it with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle off a pass from Boldy on the rush.

Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves for the Wild (34-14-10), who have won five consecutive games.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, Ryan O'Reilly had three assists, and Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (26-23-7), who had won their previous two. Juuse Saros made 38 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko gave the Wild a 5-4 lead at 15:14 of the third period on a shot that deflected in off of Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg.

Josi tied it 5-5 just 34 seconds later, scoring with a wrist shot through traffic that got deflected at 15:48.

Boldy gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 1:49 of the first period, finishing through the five-hole on a breakaway after a flip pass from Zach Bogosian.

Boldy pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 3:39 when he scored on a redirection of a Hughes pass.

Forsberg made it 2-1 on the power play at 9:26, poking the puck into an open net after Josi’s shot got through Gustavsson.

Boldy completed the hat trick and made it 3-1 at 12:58. He scored with a backhand chip at the right side of the net after Blankenburg’s clearing attempt went off of Predators forward Michael McCarron.

Stamkos scored on the power play to cut it to 3-2 at 16:45. His one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Forsberg deflected off Boldy.

Erik Haula then tied it 3-3 at 18:21, scoring at the right post off of Jonathan Marchessault’s backhand pass from the end boards.

Luke Evangelista gave Nashville a 4-3 lead 41 seconds into the second period on the rebound of a shot from Stamkos.

Yakov Trenin tied it 4-4 at 16:06, scoring with a backhand after Josi lost the puck at the side of the crease.

Latest News

Werenski taking game 'to another level' for Blue Jackets ahead of Olympics

AHL notebook: Top prospects set for All-Star Classic

Super 16: Teams that will benefit most from break for Olympics

Greaves makes 21 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Blackhawks for 7th straight win

Lundell has 3 points in return, Panthers top Bruins in shootout

NHL Status Report: Sherwood makes Sharks debut against Avalanche

Gallagher, Anderson each has 3 points, Canadiens defeat Jets

Panarin traded to Kings by Rangers, signs 2-year contract

Jets hold moment of silence for 3 Southern Alberta Mustang players

Gudas’ son surprises defenseman as Czechia flag bearer during pregame ceremony 

NHL EDGE stats: Panarin trade improves Kings’ Stanley Cup Playoff chances

NHL Power Players enjoy 'electric' atmosphere at Stadium Series

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jones of Penguins suspended 20 games

Bjugstad traded to Devils by Blues for Bordeleau

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats