Wallstedt makes 32 saves, Wild blank Jets for 5th straight win

Goalie gets 3rd shutout in 4 starts for Minnesota, which pushes point streak to 8

Wild at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Jesper Wallstedt made 32 saves for his third shutout of the season, and the Minnesota Wild won their fifth straight, 3-0 against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Sunday.

Wallstedt has won four straight starts, including the three shutouts, and the Wild have shut out their opponent four times during an eight-game point streak (7-0-1).

Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber, and Danila Yurov scored for the Wild (12-7-4), who had lost nine straight to Winnipeg dating back to the 2022-23 season.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves for the Jets (12-9-0), who have lost six of nine (3-6-0).

Yurov made it 1-0 Wild at 8:23 of the second period. Yakov Trenin stole the puck from Nino Niederreiter in the corner, skated behind the net and fed Yurov for a quick shot from the slot.

Faber made it 2-0 at 18:12, scoring short-handed with a wrist shot as the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush.

Kaprizov pushed it to 3-0 at 6:29 of the third period, lifting the puck over Comrie’s shoulder from the side of the net.

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk left in the second period and did not return due to a lower-body injury.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Elias Lindholm returns for Bruins against Sharks

Rittich makes 19 saves, Islanders defeat Kraken in double shutout

Raiders, Saints players arrive in various NHL jerseys

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Luukkonen makes 29 saves, Sabres defeat Hurricanes

Romanov has shoulder surgery, out 5-6 months for Islanders

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rantanen of Stars suspended 1 game by Player Safety

Kopitar trying to ‘have as much fun as I can’ in final NHL season with Kings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Bedard go head-to-head when Avalanche visit Blackhawks

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Coronato extends goal streak, Flames recover to edge Stars in shootout 

Gauthier scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Golden Knights

DeSimone breaks tie in 3rd, Mammoth defeat Rangers to snap 4-game skid

Hellebuyck out 4-6 weeks for Jets after knee surgery

Blackwood makes 35 saves, Avalanche shut out Predators for 8th straight win