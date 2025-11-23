Wallstedt makes 32 saves, Wild blank Jets for 5th straight win

Wallstedt has won four straight starts, including the three shutouts, and the Wild have shut out their opponent four times during an eight-game point streak (7-0-1).

Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber, and Danila Yurov scored for the Wild (12-7-4), who had lost nine straight to Winnipeg dating back to the 2022-23 season.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves for the Jets (12-9-0), who have lost six of nine (3-6-0).

Yurov made it 1-0 Wild at 8:23 of the second period. Yakov Trenin stole the puck from Nino Niederreiter in the corner, skated behind the net and fed Yurov for a quick shot from the slot.

Faber made it 2-0 at 18:12, scoring short-handed with a wrist shot as the trailer on a 3-on-2 rush.

Kaprizov pushed it to 3-0 at 6:29 of the third period, lifting the puck over Comrie’s shoulder from the side of the net.

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk left in the second period and did not return due to a lower-body injury.