Texier’s 3 points propel Canadiens to win against Flames

MONTREAL -- Alexandre Texier had a goal and two assists for the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames at Bell Centre on Wednesday.
It was Texier’s first three-point game of his NHL career.
Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Lane Hutson also scored for the Canadiens (24-13-6), who have won 5 of 7 (5-1-1). Jacob Fowler made 28 saves.
Joel Farabee scored, and Dustin Wolf made 31 saves for the Flames (18-21-4), who lost their third straight following a three-game winning streak.
Montreal opened the scoring with three consecutive goals in a span of 5:02 early in the second period.
Texier gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 3:10 of the second. He took a pass to the right of the net from Alexandre Carrier before lifting a wrist shot that went into the top right corner off Wolf’s left arm for his 100th NHL point.
Hutson made it 2-0 at 7:05 when he one-timed a slap shot from the slot on Phillip Danault’s pass from the left corner.
Oliver Kapanen scored 1:07 later to push it to 3-0 at 8:12. He pounced on a rebound of Juraj Slafkovsky’s shot in front of the net and moved to his right to put a wrist shot under Wolf’s outstretched left arm.
Farabee cut it to 3-1 at 17:39 when he drove the left side and used two Canadiens as a screen to beat Fowler with a wrist shot over the left shoulder from the top of the left face-off circle.
Caufield made it 4-1 at 3:56 of the third period after he knocked down Texier’s cross-ice pass as he drove the right side before scoring on a wrist shot over Wolf’s left arm.
Nazem Kadri appeared to score at 15:28 of the third period, but the play was overturned when Montreal successfully challenged that Kadri was offside on the play.