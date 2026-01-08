Vejmelka makes 32 saves, Mammoth open 7-game homestand with win over Senators

Keller has 2 assists for Utah; Greig scores lone goal for Ottawa

Senators at Mammoth | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves and the Utah Mammoth open a seven-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at Delta Center on Wednesday.

Lawson Crouse, John Marino, and Daniil But scored, and Clayton Keller had two assists for the Mammoth (21-20-3), who have won three of their last four games.

Ridly Greig scored and Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators (20-17-5), who have lost two in a row and five of their last seven games.

Crouse opened the scoring at 3:59, firing a wrist shot past Merilainen off a pass from Keller to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead.

Marino made it 2-0 at 7:20, collecting the rebound off a shot from Keller at the point and beating Merilainen with a quick slap shot on the glove side. It was the second goal Merilainen allowed on four shots.

Greig scored at 17:41, picking up the rebound of an Artem Zub shot from outside the right face-off dot. Greig spun around and jumped on the bouncing puck at the left side before beating Vejmelka with a wrist shot on the glove side to cut the lead to 2-1.

But scored at 5:41 of the third period, sneaking the puck under Merilainen in a scramble in front of the Ottawa net to give the Mammoth a 3-1 lead. The Senators challenged the play for goaltender interference but the call on the ice was upheld.

