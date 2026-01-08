Stars defeat Capitals to end losing streak at 6

Alex Ovechkin scored his third goal in two games for the Capitals (22-16-6), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Logan Thompson made 32 saves.

“I think we made lots of mistakes in the neutral zone,” said Ovechkin, the Washington captain. “If we put [the] puck in their zone, then we’re not forechecking hard and I don’t think we have lots of support.”

Faksa gave the Stars a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 3:06 of the first period. Thompson made the save on Faksa’s shot from the right circle on the rush but couldn’t control the puck in front of the crease, and Faksa knocked it in.

“That’s not the start we’re looking for,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I thought we were fine in the first. We weren’t doing much but it was fine. It was tight. But getting down to start the game is not the best recipe for success. You’re fighting an uphill battle against a real good defensive team.”