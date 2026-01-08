Stamkos getting groove back with Predators, including 600th career goal

It came during one of his best scoring runs with Nashville, getting 10 goals in 10 games. The Predators (19-19-4) went 7-3-0 in the stretch to get back into the playoff hunt in the Western Conference.

The 35-year-old has 28 points (18 goals, 10 assists) in 42 games, which is impressive, considering he had one goal and one assist in his first 14 games.

Stamkos will look to build on those numbers when the Predators host the New York Islanders at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

“I wouldn’t say a ton has changed, we’re getting some goals and some breaks and that creates confidence. That creates some mojo,” Stamkos said. “We shuffled some lines up around too and I think that sparked a few things. The power play has gotten a lot better and that’s sparked some things.

“As an offensive guy, you gotta get some touches and some feels in the games, and we weren’t really getting that much in the first 15 games of the year and it was tough. We weren’t scoring, we weren’t winning and it was not fun coming to the rink.”

But Stamkos stuck with it. Such has been his approach throughout his 18 seasons in the NHL.

Selected No. 1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2008 NHL Draft, Stamkos won the Stanley Cup twice (2020, 2021), the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as top goal-scorer twice (2010, 2012) and the Mark Messier Leadership award (2023) while there. When he became an unrestricted free agent last offseason, he left the only NHL team he had ever played for, signing a 4-year, $32 million deal with the Predators on July 1, 2024.

He struggled during his first season in Nashville, getting 53 points (27 goals, 26 assists) in 82 games. It was his lowest point total in a season where he played at least 48 games since he had 46 points in 79 games his rookie season. The Predators finished 28 points out of a playoff spot last season.

But now he’s producing and winning, and his work ethic reverberates around the locker room in his second season with Nashville.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily a love of the game, I think we all love playing hockey,” Stamkos said. “It’s just that’s all I know, that’s how I was raised by my parents, my dad especially who got me into the game. You watch how they work, whether it’s in sports or business or life, it’s just ingrained in you as a little kid.

“And then you get to a place and you think you're working hard, and you see guys that are working even harder, and that was me coming in as a rookie and I saw a guy like Marty St. Louis, and what he put into it, and then it makes you think a little; ‘OK, I can do more.’”

Stamkos has 26 points (17 goals, nine assists) in 28 games since scoring his second goal of the season on Nov. 4 in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild. He had six points (three goals, three assists) in four games before he was kept off the score sheet in a 6-2 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

“You see some results, and guys start playing with some confidence,” Stamkos said. “Guys are starting to buy-in a little more and then it’s fun coming to the rink, and then you get on the roll. That’s what we’ve been doing here in the last probably 15 games.”