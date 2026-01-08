AHL notebook: Olympic representation, Grand Rapids domination lead storylines

Olympic fever

The AHL will be represented at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Charlotte (Florida Panthers), Hershey (Washington Capitals), Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings), Iowa (Minnesota Wild), and Providence (Boston Bruins) will each send one player to Italy in February.

Czechia will feature Iowa defenseman David Spacek, a 22-year-old who had two goals and a team-high 14 assists in 32 games entering Wednesday. He had two assists in eight games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship and won a gold medal at the 2024 Worlds and silver at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Spacek was selected by the Wild in the fifth round (No. 153) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Latvia will lead the way with four Olympians, each a forward. Eduards Tralmaks, 28, of Grand Rapids has extensive international experience, including a team-leading seven points (three goals, four assists) in seven games at the 2025 Worlds. He played three games to help Latvia qualify for the Olympics and had 18 points (14 goals, four assists) in 31 AHL games through Wednesday.

Sandis Vilmanis (Charlotte), whose 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 31 games ties him for the team lead, was taken by Florida in the fifth round (No. 157) of the 2022 NHL Draft and was a Calder Cup finalist last season. Providence rookie Dans Locmelis has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 30 games; Boston selected him in the fourth round (No. 119) of the 2022 draft. Eriks Mateiko (Hershey), taken by the Capitals in the third round (No. 90) of the 2024 NHL Draft, has a goal and four assists in 25 games as a rookie.