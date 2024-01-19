Hedman has 4 points, Lightning defeat Wild for 4th straight win

Kucherov gets 3 assists; Minnesota has lost 5 of 6

Recap: Wild @ Lightning 1.18.24

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their fourth straight win, 7-3 against the Minnesota Wild at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Anthony Cirelli had two goals and an assist, and Brayden Point had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (23-17-5). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves.

Nikita Kucherov had three assists, including the 500th of his career. He leads the NHL with 75 points (28 goals, 47 assists).

Jake Middleton had a goal and two assists for the Wild (18-21-5), who have lost five of their past six games (1-4-1). Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 5:17 of the first period with a wrist shot from the left circle, but Hedman tied it 1-1 at 6:12 with a one-timer from the point off a pass from Point.

Cirelli put Tampa Bay ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal 16 seconds into the second period.

Waltteri Merela made it 3-1 at 3:20 with his first NHL goal in his 15th game, a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Conor Sheary.

Marco Rossi cut it to 3-2 at 10:52 when he stuffed the puck in from close range, but Point made it 4-2 at 12:41 on his own rebound from the low slot.

Middleton cut it to 4-3 at 19:45 with a chip-in off a pass from Rossi.

Steven Stamkos extended the Lightning lead to 5-3 on a power play at 1:09 of the third period, a one-timer off a pass from Kucherov that deflected off Brock Faber's shoulder.

Michael Eyssimont scored a power-play goal at 6:59 to make it 6-3, and Cirelli scored again at 17:52 for the 7-3 final.

