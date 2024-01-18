Kucherov again playing at MVP level for Lightning

Two days later, Kucherov was asked if that’s true, if this could be better than 2018-19, when he had 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists) in 82 games.

“I never thought of that,” he said. “I’m just trying to do my best to help the team win. It’s been a tough stretch for us right now. We just need to figure it out, get on the same page and play better.”

If anyone can get the team to do that, it’s Kucherov, the once-unheralded forward who has grown into one of the consistently best players in the NHL. And who, should he continue at this pace, would be on track for 135 points at the end of the season; he has 72 points (28 goals, 44 assists), playing 43 of 44 games.

“Listen, if he could play 40 minutes a night, he’d want to be out there,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “We’ve joked, we’ve had times this year where, whether we’ve gone [with] 11 [forwards] and seven [defensemen], or someone’s gotten injured, or we’re down in a game, and he’s literally playing on two separate lines.

“That’s how good he is. And he wants that too. The guys who get to play on his line want that too. So, it’s been impressive. And he’s been a huge part of why we’re even in the conversation in the standings right now.”

After six straight seasons of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including three trips to the Stanley Cup Final and two straight Stanley Cup wins, in 2020 and 2021, Tampa Bay is far from guaranteed to qualify this season. The Lightning are 22-17-5 going into their home game against the Minnesota Wild at Amalie Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). They hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference but have four teams within three points of them.

And that could be why Kucherov’s season is flying slightly under the radar.

“I think what maybe separates this year a little bit from that MVP season is just we maybe don’t have as deep or as talented a team as we’ve had in the past,” Stamkos said. “And he’s still been able to go out there and produce at a high level, really no matter who he’s been out on the ice with, so that’s what’s impressive.

“That's what separates the elite players in this league is just their ability to do it consistently, no matter the situation.”

On Jan. 4, Kucherov was selected by the NHL to represent the Lightning at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend on Feb. 1–3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the fifth time the forward has been given the honor. It’s something recognized by his teammates, both within the Lightning and outside.

“Just unbelievable. Just unbelievable,” said friend and countryman Artemi Panarin, a forward with the New York Rangers. “He’s played like that already before so it doesn’t surprise me. He puts in the work. Hardworking guy and nice to see him play like that. Unbelievable. He’s from Russia so for our hockey it’s a pretty big deal. For our country it’s a big deal.”

And that starts with the work he puts in, all the time, consistently, from the summer to the season and back again.

“Every night he’s pulling something off that, even if I tried for two years, I don’t know if I’d be able to do,” Paul said. “And he makes it look effortless. [It’s] the way he works in the summer. And if you see what he does and then you see him play, it just makes total sense -- the way he cuts up the ice, the way he makes plays, the way he can take any puck off a rim and one-touch it on his backhand through two guys.

“You see it in the highlights once and you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe that’s a fluke.’ But you see it every time he’s on the ice. You’re like, ‘OK, that’s something special.’”