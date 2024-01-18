Spurgeon out rest of season for Wild with hip, back injuries

Jared Spurgeon is out the rest of the season for the Minnesota Wild because of a left hip injury and a back injury.

The 34-year-old defenseman is scheduled to have hip surgery Feb. 6 and back surgery approximately four weeks after that.

The Wild captain is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season.

Spurgeon, who has missed 27 games because of injury this season, has not played since Jan. 2 and was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday. He has five assists in 16 games.

Selected by the New York Islanders in the sixth round (No. 156) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Spurgeon has 384 points (110 goals, 274 assists) in 867 NHL games, all with Minnesota, and ranks fourth on the Wild all-time scoring list.

He also has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 67 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Wild have had injury issues all season. Defenseman Jonas Brodin returned Jan. 8 for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury Dec. 18. Forward Kirill Kaprizov (upper body) and goalie Filip Gustavsson (lower body) each missed seven games before returning against the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 6.

Minnesota (18-20-5), which is seventh in the Central Division, visits the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).