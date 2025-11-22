Boldy scores twice, Wild top Penguins to extend point streak to 7 games

Kaprizov made it 4-0 on the Wild’s first shot of the second period at 1:09, deflecting one from Middleton before Murashov replaced Silovs.

“Obviously, it wasn't our best effort right from the start,” Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “We ended up on the wrong foot early in the first and we couldn't find a way to get ourselves out of it. I think everybody in here understands that tonight wasn't good enough to have a chance to win a hockey game, and we know that the only positive is that we don't have much time to dwell on it.”

Boldy tipped a shot from Kaprizov to push the lead to 5-0 at 17:46 with his team-leading 13th goal.

“First of all, I would like to say, 'Thank you,' to all the fans who stayed for the third period and stayed to the end, and everyone who stays with his or her spirit with (the) Penguins,” said Murashov, a 21-year-old rookie who played in his third NHL game. “Sometimes, they celebrate big wins. But sometimes, it’s a game like this. We have to stay honest. It’s the NHL and one thing I learned pretty quickly is you don’t have much time to think (about) what’s wrong. You just have to reset and be ready for the next night.”

NOTES: Boldy had his 21st three-point game in the NHL, tied with Mats Zuccarello for the fourth most in Wild history. ... Minnesota’s three goals in the first 11:42 of the first period were its fastest to start a road game since three in 6:17 at the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 20, 2022. ... Kaprizov has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his past 14 games. ... Minnesota leads the NHL with four shutouts ... Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian had one hit in 17:17 of ice time in his return from missing 16 games with a lower-body injury. ... Wild forward Vinnie Hinostroza left after being hit by Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves at 5:37 of the second period. Hinostroza will likely be sent back to Minnesota for evaluation, Hynes said.