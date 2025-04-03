Rangers top Wild in OT, gain in East wild card race

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for New York (36-32-7), which tied the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the East but has played one more game.

Marcus Johansson had a goal and two assists, and Brock Faber and Gustav Nyquist each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (41-28-7), which has lost three straight (0-1-2) and five of six (1-3-2). Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves.

The Wild tied the idle St. Louis Blues for the second wild card in the West, seven points ahead of the Calgary Flames.

Marco Rossi tied the game 4-4 for Minnesota just 22 seconds into the third period after a turnover by K'Andre Miller in front went to Matt Boldy, who fed Rossi at the side of the net.

Nyqvist gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:00 of the first period. Mats Zuccarello passed to Johansson in the slot, who fed Nyqvist at the side of the goal for a tip-in.

Braden Schneider tied the game 1-1 at 12:45 scoring from the left circle on a rebound of a shot by Urho Vaakanainen.

Faber gave the Wild a 2-1 lead at 15:00 with a shot that deflected off Rangers forward Gabe Perreault's stick and went past Shesterkin.

Miller tied it 2-2 at 2:51 of the second period, after the puck bounced off the end boards to him in the left circle and his shot went over Gustavsson's right shoulder.

Chris Kreider gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 7:21 off a giveaway in front of the net by Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm.

Johansson tied it 3-3 at 9:50 with a short-handed goal from the slot after a giveaway by Vincent Trocheck in the neutral zone.

Zuccarello appeared to give the Wild a 4-3 lead 11:45 of the second, but the call on the ice was no goal because of goalie interference on Wild forward Ryan Hartman.

Artemi Panarin scored on a breakaway for a 4-3 lead at 18:56.