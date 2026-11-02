Wild find ‘boring game’ fits them just fine in win against Capitals

WASHINGTON – The Minnesota Wild have had more exciting wins this season than their 5-1 victory against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
In this case, though, playing what goalie Jesper Wallstedt called “a boring game” was exactly what the Central Division-leading Wild (10-3-3) needed to withstand a push from the Capitals over the last two periods and improve to 4-0-1 in their past five games.
“I think what makes us successful and what's fun to see out there is that we never get bored by maybe sometimes playing a boring game,” Wallstedt said. “We chip it in. We get to work. We try to work in their zone. We don't start playing east-west hockey or start to force passes. We stick to what we know is working and we did that over 60 (minutes) and it felt like that gave us a good chance to win today.”