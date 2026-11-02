Wild find ‘boring game’ fits them just fine in win against Capitals

Still, much of the goal production has come from the Wild’s top line of Kaprizov (15), Joel Eriksson Ek (five) and Matt Boldy (six). Before McCarron’s goal, only three other Wild forwards – Danila Yurov (five), Maxim Shabanov (five) and Coleman (four) had scored more than once this season.

“Our depth came through tonight, for sure,” McCarron said. “You need depth throughout the the course of the year and into the playoffs. I feel like depth guys usually help more later in the season when things get a little harder and a little bit more physical, and (opponents) are riding our top guys a little bit harder.

“But we're starting to find our way.”

After a strong first period, the Wild had to be patient and hold off the surge they knew was coming from the Capitals (8-5-0), who had won three in a row and four of their previous five. Wallstedt deserved much of the credit, making 10 saves in the second period, with only a Justin Sourdif deflection at 19:54 eluding him, and 11 more in the third.

Wallstedt stopped four shots from Alex Tuch, who entered the night with 10 goals in 12 games this season, including one with his left pad after defenseman Zach Bogosian’s giveaway with Minnesota clinging to a 2-1 lead with 5:04 remaining in the third.

“I mean, he bailed me out,” Bogosian said. “Nice tape-to-tape pass to Tuch there. But he's been great for us all year, and that's why you have a good goalie.”