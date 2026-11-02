Stamkos talks getting Predators over the hump, Kucherov

I think "obsession" is a good word for him, and not in a negative way. Hockey is his passion. He is obsessed with the game. Can you describe what you saw from that obsession? What those training sessions are like?

"It's just someone that is never satisfied. If you don't really know Kuch, sometimes that doesn't come across the best way because we could win a game, he could have two or three points, and it still doesn't look like he's happy. It's just because he expects so much of himself and of his teammates, and just wants success so bad that sometimes it comes across that way. But if you really know Kuch, we'd always joke with him that he'd have three or four points and he wouldn't even crack a smile. It's crazy. Guys would give up a lot of things to have one point in a game in the NHL, but you never really saw the excitement or the joy that you thought until we got into some of those big games in the playoffs and then you win the Stanley Cup and you could just see this weight off his shoulders, like all the work he's put into it, his vision that he had, has come true.

"But then again there is another story, after we won the second Cup in Tampa, a bunch of guys came over to my house after, it was like 3 or 4 in the morning, we had the Stanley Cup, and he was talking about McDavid and MacKinnon, and he thought they were in this like huge tier above him and he wanted to get into that tier. That's what he was talking about after just winning the Stanley Cup and putting up 30 or whatever points in the playoffs. But that just goes to show the mindset that he has, obviously obsessed in a good way. He wants to work on his craft so bad.

"The thing with him too is he thinks everyone should have that work ethic. If there is a player on the team that is struggling with making a pass or making a play he's like, 'Well, why aren't they working on the ice two hours every day like I am?' That pushes you as a player too when you see the best player putting in that work, you want to do it too. I see it like Marty St. Louis used to tell me that seeing me as a young player it invigorated him a little bit and he wanted to, quote-unquote, keep up with the younger guys in the league. That's kind of how I felt with Kuch too. I saw Kuch come in and you see this work he's putting in and it inspires you. You're like, 'Wow, that's unbelievable.' Like, you think you work hard and you see a guy that's doing that every day in the summer, 10 days after you lose out in the playoffs he's back on the ice for two hours a day, it's pretty remarkable. When I was there with him, I wanted to be a part of that and did as much as I could."