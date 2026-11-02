McDavid pushes season-opening point streak to 15 in Oilers' win against Rangers

McDavid extended his NHL-record season-opening assist streak to 15 games and became the fastest player in League history to 30 assists, breaking Wayne Gretzky's record of 16 games in 1984-85.

He also set an Oilers' record with his eighth opening-minute goal of his career, passing Mark Messier.

Evan Bouchard scored and had two assists to give him 26 points. He is the fourth defenseman in NHL history to have at least 25 points through the first 15 games of a season, joining Bobby Orr (30 in 1974-75, 25 in 1969-70), Al MacInnis (27 in 1990-91) and Denis Potvin (25 in 1975-76).

Oilers goalie Matt Tomkins made 27 saves in his first NHL game since April 17, 2024. Colton Dach scored two goals.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored and Dylan Garand made 21 saves, but the Rangers (7-7-1) lost their fourth straight game. Scott Morrow had an assist in his season debut.

McDavid gave the Oilers (11-2-2) a 1-0 lead 50 seconds into the game, when he took a short pass from Bouchard in the defensive zone, banked it off the wall to himself in the neutral zone, blew right past Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov in the offensive zone and scored on Garand.

Dach extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:19. Bouchard slipped a high to low pass to him in between the hash marks, Dach then moved into the left face-off circle and scored with a low shot under Garand's right pad.

Bouchard had a would-be goal taken away for goaltender interference at 8:53.

He then scored a power-play goal at 9:49 of the second period, blasting a shot from the point past Garand to give the Oilers a 3-0 lead.

McDavid had the secondary assist on Bouchard's goal. He is the eighth different player in NHL history with an assist streak of at least 15 games at any point during a season.

Dorofeyev scored at 13:22 to cut it to 3-1. He collected the rebound from Morrow's shot, slid the puck under Oilers defenseman Connor Murphy in the slot and scored on his forehand.

New York killed an Oilers' 5-on-3 for 1:28 midway through the third period to keep it at 3-1, but Dach scored into the empty net at 19:20 for the 4-1 final.