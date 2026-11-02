The NHL's rookies are making their presence felt, whether it's by earning more responsibility, providing value that goes beyond traditional statistics or producing one number that defines their impact. Each week, NHL.com will take a closer look at the League's first-year players in Rookie Watch, highlighting those trending up, those flying under the radar and a key statistic that best tells the story of one rookie.
Rookie Watch: Canadiens goalie Fowler named top first-year player for October
McKenna trending up with Maple Leafs; Kantserov flying under radar for Blackhawks
TRENDING UP
Jacob Fowler, G, Montreal Canadiens
Fowler has won seven consecutive starts, allowing one goal or fewer in four of those games, and is the NHL Rookie of the Month for October. The 21-year-old made an NHL career-high 46 saves, 24 in the third period, for a 2-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 27. Fowler made 33 saves in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets in the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic on Oct. 25. He leads rookie goalies in wins (7-1-0), goals-against average (1.84) shutouts (two) and save percentage (.932) in eight games (all starts). Fowler is the second-youngest United States-born goalie in NHL history to win seven in a row, following Tom Barrasso (seven games, 1984-85, 19 years old). He is the third Canadiens rookie goalie in the past 40 years with a winning streak of at least seven games, joining teammate Jakub Dobes (7-0-0, 2025-26) and Carey Price (7-0-0, 2007-08), who will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 9.
"He just kind of rises to the moment," Montreal forward Florian Xhekaj said after the win against St. Louis. "He's just so calm in the net. It's so easy to play when he's that good back there."
Gavin McKenna, F, Toronto Maple Leafs
McKenna has continued to find ways to contribute while adjusting to the NHL at 18 years old. The No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft is tied with Boston Bruins forward James Hagens for the rookie lead with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 16 games. He appears more comfortable with the pace and physical demands of the League, but his skating remains the defining element of his game. McKenna reached a maximum speed of 23.34 mph against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 8, the fastest burst by an 18-year-old since NHL EDGE player tracking began in 2021-22. He's also received time next to center Auston Matthews at 5-on-5 and on the power play, an indication of the trust the coaching staff is placing in him.
Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals
Hutson's offensive ability is evident, but his willingness to handle an unsettled role has been just as important for the Capitals. The 20-year-old led rookie defensemen with seven points (four goals, three assists) and was second in average ice time (19:04) in 12 games entering Sunday. He played a season-high 22:32 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 24. Injuries have forced the Capitals to adjust their defense pairs, leading to Hutson playing at least 15 minutes at even strength with more than five different partners through his first 10 games. He's most recently been paired with Jack St. Ivany. The frequent changes have not prevented Hutson from becoming an important part of Washington's defense.
UNDER THE RADAR
Roman Kantserov, F, Chicago Blackhawks
Kantserov has quietly become a productive part of Chicago's young core. The 22-year-old has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 14 games while adjusting to the NHL after playing the previous three seasons for Magnitogorsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. He had an assist on Connor Bedard's goal in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Bruins on Saturday to extend his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists). Kantserov scored twice in a 5-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 13 and on the power play in a 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 27. He's received significant opportunity next to Bedard and on Chicago's top power-play unit, and his ability to convert those chances has helped him secure an offensive role.
Aydar Suniev, F, Calgary Flames
Suniev has provided secondary scoring for Calgary while earning more responsibility in its top nine. The 21-year-old has four goals and five points in 11 games, scoring in a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday. He scored his first NHL goal against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 10, had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win at Anaheim three nights later and a power-play goal in a 2-1 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 22. Suniev was held without a point but played 15:23, his second-highest total of the season, in a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. His increased usage and ability to finish have helped him remain in an offensive role with the Flames.
BY THE NUMBERS
39: Victor Eklund, F, New York Islanders
Eklund leads the Islanders with 39 hits, an average of 2.78 per game. The number is particularly notable considering his frame (5-foot-11, 175 pounds), but the 20-year-old has not allowed his size or inexperience to prevent him from initiating contact, pressuring opponents on the forecheck and competing for possession around the net. The forward has five points (three goals, two assists) and is plus-3 with 19 shots on goal in 14 games. He scored his first NHL goal and had an assist in a 6-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 3, his 20th birthday and third NHL game. Eklund played a season-high 17:44 against Los Angeles on Oct. 22 and has earned opportunities in the Islanders' top six. His physical play helps illustrate why his early impact has extended beyond the score sheet.