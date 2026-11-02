Rookie Watch: Canadiens goalie Fowler named top first-year player for October

Gavin McKenna, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

McKenna has continued to find ways to contribute while adjusting to the NHL at 18 years old. The No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft is tied with Boston Bruins forward James Hagens for the rookie lead with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 16 games. He appears more comfortable with the pace and physical demands of the League, but his skating remains the defining element of his game. McKenna reached a maximum speed of 23.34 mph against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 8, the fastest burst by an 18-year-old since NHL EDGE player tracking began in 2021-22. He's also received time next to center Auston Matthews at 5-on-5 and on the power play, an indication of the trust the coaching staff is placing in him.

Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals

Hutson's offensive ability is evident, but his willingness to handle an unsettled role has been just as important for the Capitals. The 20-year-old led rookie defensemen with seven points (four goals, three assists) and was second in average ice time (19:04) in 12 games entering Sunday. He played a season-high 22:32 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 24. Injuries have forced the Capitals to adjust their defense pairs, leading to Hutson playing at least 15 minutes at even strength with more than five different partners through his first 10 games. He's most recently been paired with Jack St. Ivany. The frequent changes have not prevented Hutson from becoming an important part of Washington's defense.