Kaprizov reaches 500 points, Wild pull away from Capitals

Kaprizov (245 goals, 255 assists) hit the milestone with an empty-net goal at 19:02 to make it 4-1. He became the second player in Wild history to reach the mark, joining Mikko Koivu (709). He also tied Evgeni Malkin (413 games) as the fourth-fastest active player to record 500 career points, behind Connor McDavid (369 games), Sidney Crosby (369 games) and Alex Ovechkin (373 games).

Quinn Hughes, Michael McCarron, Maxim Shabanov and Danila Yurov scored for the Wild (10-3-3), who have points in five straight (4-0-1). Joel Eriksson Ek and Bobby Brink each had two assists. Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves.

Justin Sourdif scored the lone goal for the Capitals (8-5-0), who had won three straight. Logan Thompson made 24 saves.

Hughes gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 3:42 of the first period. He took a pass along the right boards from Jonas Brodin, skated across to the high slot and scored when his snap shot trickled in between Thompson’s pads.

McCarron increased the lead to 2-0 at 5:27. Brink’s backhand pass from behind the goal line deflected off Blake Coleman to McCarron, who scored on a wrist shot from the right hash marks.

Sourdif cut the deficit to 2-1 when he deflected Cole Hutson’s point shot past Wallstedt at 19:54 of the second period.

The Capitals nearly tied it at around 5:30 of the third period. Hutson’s shot deflected off Alex Ovechkin’s skate at the left post and the puck skittered across the goal line, but Dylan Strome was unable to tip it in at the right post.

Wallstedt stopped Washington forward Alex Tuch alone in front after a turnover at the 14:56 mark.

Shabanov made it 3-1 when he scored on a wrist shot during a power play at 17:37.

Shortly after Kaprizov's goal, Yurov buried a one-timer from the high slot during a 5-on-3 power play at 19:35 for the 5-1 final.