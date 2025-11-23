Rantanen of Stars suspended 1 game by Player Safety

Forward gets automatic ban after latest game misconduct on Saturday

Mikko Rantanen Stars

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mikko Rantanen was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Dallas Stars forward received the automatic ban for receiving a second game misconduct in the physical infractions category before playing 41 consecutive games.

He will be ineligible to play when the Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Victory+).

Rantanen was ejected from a 3-2 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday for boarding Flames forward Matt Coronato. The incident occurred at 16:47 of the second period, when Rantanen was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Coronato, who scored in the first period, was able to finish the game.

Rantanen also received a game misconduct in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Nov. 18 after boarding Alexander Romanov at 19:32 of the third period. The Islanders defenseman sustained an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve the next day.

Rantanen has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games this season. He leads the NHL with 57 penalty minutes.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Elias Lindholm could return for Bruins against Sharks

Romanov has shoulder surgery, out 5-6 months for Islanders

Luukkonen makes 29 saves, Sabres defeat Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kopitar trying to ‘have as much fun as I can’ in final NHL season with Kings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Bedard go head-to-head when Avalanche visit Blackhawks

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Coronato extends goal streak, Flames recover to edge Stars in shootout 

Gauthier scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Golden Knights

DeSimone breaks tie in 3rd, Mammoth defeat Rangers to snap 4-game skid

Hellebuyck out 4-6 weeks for Jets after knee surgery

Blackwood makes 35 saves, Avalanche shut out Predators for 8th straight win

Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs to end 5-game skid

Backstrom thriving with Brynas in return home to Sweden  

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Blackhawks look to have stronger finish in tough test against Avalanche