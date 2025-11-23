Rantanen of Stars suspended 1 game by Player Safety

Mikko Rantanen was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Dallas Stars forward received the automatic ban for receiving a second game misconduct in the physical infractions category before playing 41 consecutive games.

He will be ineligible to play when the Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, Victory+).

Rantanen was ejected from a 3-2 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday for boarding Flames forward Matt Coronato. The incident occurred at 16:47 of the second period, when Rantanen was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Coronato, who scored in the first period, was able to finish the game.

Rantanen also received a game misconduct in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Nov. 18 after boarding Alexander Romanov at 19:32 of the third period. The Islanders defenseman sustained an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve the next day.

Rantanen has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games this season. He leads the NHL with 57 penalty minutes.