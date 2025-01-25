Rantanen 'fantastic fit' for Hurricanes after trade from Avalanche 

The Carolina Hurricanes didn’t just add a superstar in forward Mikko Rantanen. They added the right kind of superstar for their style and someone who could push them farther in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
But they had to take a risk to do it, and there are two questions now: How do they fare in the playoffs this season with Rantanen? Do they sign him to a long-term contract to keep him from leaving as an unrestricted free agent?
“He’s a fantastic player, and we expect him to change our team and make us better, and that’s what we get judged by,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said Saturday. “How far the team goes and what happens from there remains to be seen. Obviously, we hope it works out in both ways.”
Carolina is the best possession team in the NHL. It spends more of their time in the offensive zone in all situations (47.1 percent) and at even strength (47.0 percent) than any other team, according to NHL EDGE, the League’s Puck and Player Tracking Statistics.
Now the Hurricanes have perhaps the best power forward in the NHL after acquiring Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche in a blockbuster three-team trade Friday. Rantanen is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound man people compare to a moose. He has 681 points (287 goals, 394 assists) in 610 games since 2016-17, his first full NHL season, 10th in the League. He has 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 49 games this season, sixth in the NHL.
“He’s a fantastic fit for the way we play,” Tulsky said. “We play a system that has us battling for pucks along the walls and trying to make plays at the net front, and he’s just one of the best in the League at some of those things. A lot of the identity of our team right now comes from the way [6-foot-4, 220-pound center Jordan Staal] plays and sort of carries play with his heaviness and his strength, and Mikko can do all of that but with really high-level skill to go with it.”