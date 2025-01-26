Rantanen, Hall debut with Hurricanes in OT loss to Islanders

Alexander Romanov and Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders (21-20-7), who have won four straight. Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves. Ilya Sorokin came in for overtime and made one save after Hogberg sustained an upper-body injury.

“One thing I'm very proud of is we were resilient,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “But more than that, we showed character. I mean, down 2-0 in the past, that could have been worse. But we stopped the bleeding, and I was very proud of the way the guys played and stuck to it. It was so good for us. It’s a good win for us. It's a nice way to learn that we can come back in games and be patient, and I thought that's what we did. And we kept playing well defensively. And when we did not, we had great saves by our goaltender.”

Jack Roslovic and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes (30-16-4), whose four-game winning streak ended. Kochetkov made 23 saves.

“Hockey is weird,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Our first two periods were terrible, and our third was actually really good. We had tons of chances. We kind of get a weird one on a high stick. Is it in the zone, or is it out of the zone? And [after] the face-off, it’s in the net. And then, we’re in overtime. It was kind of a weird game.”

Lee crashed the net and scored on a rebound at 6:26 of the third period to the game at 2-2. Kochetkov could not hold on to a Bo Horvat turnaround slot wrist shot, and Lee jumped on the loose puck at the glove-side post.

“We got a lot of resolve right now. We’re a resilient group,” Lee said. “We've grinded through a lot this year to this point. And of late, we've done our best to pull ourselves out of it, and tonight was a great back-to-back win, a tough win.”